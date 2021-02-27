Ukraine and EU strike deal to train Ukraine’s civil servants

On February 10, ahead of the EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels, Ukraine and the EU struck a deal to launch the “Natolin4Capacity” project designed to train Ukraine’s civil servants. The project is funded through a EUR 2.45 million grant provided by the European Commission to the College of Europe.

The formal agreement was signed by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, and the EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi.

“Ukraine’s cohesion with the EU highlights the need for professionals. If we want the laws in Ukraine to be as efficient as in the EU, we need to take a responsible approach to training of our civil servants,” Stefanishyna is quoted as saying. “Alumni of the College of Europe are key civil servants in the European Union member states. The launch of a similar training program in Ukraine will open the door to better knowledge of the European law and economics for our civil servants, and increase the overall capacity of Ukraine’s civil service. It paves the way to successful implementation of the Association Agreement, our roadmap of the EU integration,” the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine proceeds.

“Natolin4Capacity” will be jointly implemented by the Government Office for Coordination of the European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, the National Agency of Ukraine on Civil Service, the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, and the College of Europe in Natolin, Poland over the course of 36 months.

Through e-learning tools, the project will make the Ukrainian civil servants familiar with the ins and outs of theEuropean integration and implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement including the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area. “A dedicated e-learning platform, online repository of documentation, peer-to-peer communication and other tools will be developed,” the EU Delegation to Ukraine elaborated. First e-learning course is to begin in October 2021.

Besides, starting in May 2022, 240 civil servants at the central government level will physically participate in the training sessions in Ukraine and Poland, as well as in the study visits to the EU institutions.

EMPR

Source: glavcom.ua