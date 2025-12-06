Denmark will reduce military aid to Ukraine in 2026 from 16.5 to 9.4 billion kroner, while other Scandinavian countries continue increasing their support.

The Danish government plans to significantly reduce the amount of military support to Ukraine next year.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated this in response to a parliamentary Defense Committee inquiry, reports DR, as cited by LB.ua.

According to him, in 2026 Copenhagen will transfer 9.4 billion Danish kroner to Ukraine. For comparison: in 2024, Denmark provided 16.5 billion kroner, and in 2023 — almost 19 billion kroner.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Denmark has been one of the leaders in security assistance to Kyiv, both financially and politically. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has repeatedly emphasized the importance of long-term support for Ukraine’s defense. During the European Political Community meeting in October, she stated that partners must “increase financial and military support to Ukraine. Ukraine is a guarantor of Europe’s security. Our aid is an investment in our own security. Therefore, we must ensure long-term funding for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

In 2023, most Danish parties agreed to create the so-called Ukraine Fund — a mechanism that sets the overall framework for military aid. So far, Denmark has already allocated over 70 billion kroner, but the fund’s resources are running out.

Despite the reduction in Danish contributions, other Scandinavian countries are moving in the opposite direction. Norway is increasing its funding and plans to provide 54.3 billion kroner next year. Sweden has allocated over 27 billion kroner in its budget to support Ukraine.

