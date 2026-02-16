Stockholm Community Holds Rally in Support of Ukraine

The Ukrainian community in Stockholm held a peaceful demonstration, thanking Sweden for its support and highlighting their ongoing efforts for Ukraine’s freedom and sovereignty.

Representatives of the Ukrainian community and activists in Stockholm, Sweden, held a peaceful demonstration in support of Ukraine.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the civic organization Nordic Ukraine Forum, according to Ukrinform.

The event took place on Sunday, February 15, at Sergels Torg, marking the 1,453rd day of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Photo: Börje Almqvist

“We continue our collective struggle. We thank Sweden for its tremendous support. Thanks to everyone who attends demonstrations and supports Ukraine. We believe that Ukraine will prevail, and with it, the entire democratic world,” the organizers stated.

Photo: Börje Almqvist

Participants in the demonstration included Oksana Dudarko from the Ukraine Support Association in Uppsala (Stödföreningen Ukraina i Uppsala), activist Kurdo Baksi, children from the Ukrainian Sunday School, Stockholm city financial advisor Anders Esterberg, liberal city council member representing both the ruling coalition and opposition Björn Ljung, among others.

Photo: Börje Almqvist

The demonstration also highlighted the story of Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych, who refused to remove his “Memory Helmet” displaying portraits of Ukrainian athletes killed as a result of Russia’s war.

Photo: Börje Almqvist

The Ukrainian community in Stockholm holds similar peaceful demonstrations every Sunday. However, the next demonstration has been announced for the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, on February 24.

According to Ukrinform, Sweden will contribute $100 million to the “Priority Needs List for Ukraine” (PURL) initiative. Together with the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom, Sweden will help fund a joint support package for Ukraine totaling $500 million.