Kasyanov Challenges Fire Point: The Time for Negotiations Is Over

Negotiations are over: Kasyanov appeals to the TIC, SBI, and SBU after his deep-strike unit’s liquidation, demanding investigation, international response, punishment for traitors, and return of weapons.

I wrote to the temporary investigative commission (TIC) of the Verkhovna Rada and to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada, submitting statements asking them to investigate the circumstances of the liquidation of our unit.

If we are “ineffective,” as the Border Guard Command claims, then fine. If we are effective — then give us the opportunity to work, fight, and strike the enemy.

We have conclusive evidence of our effectiveness — reports, social media posts, official enemy statements, satellite photos, videos, telemetry data.

We are ready to hear the opposing side and to discuss. We are also ready to provide all documents and to voluntarily allow investigative authorities onto the company’s premises and the former (already) home station (PPD).

We are ready to form a public commission, and let even Volodymyr Boyko and Maryana Bezuhla come and see how much and how Kasyanov earned, whom he exploited and when.

We are ready for anything.

We are ready to prove our effectiveness in a simple way — if we get back our catapults, aircraft, and key personnel, without whom all this hardware doesn’t work, we will resume combat operations in two weeks and could even challenge Fire Point — to see who reaches where first.

I suggest betting on the dictator’s lair. The results will immediately show our full effectiveness. Billions of Danish dollars against our modest hundreds of thousands. Place your bets, ladies and gentlemen.

As of today, apart from the Border Guard’s statement, there are no grounds or justifications for the liquidation of our unit. No internal investigations have been conducted, no meetings held regarding “low effectiveness,” no managerial decisions made — nothing has been done except the super-rapid — within one week — disbandment of an effective deep strike unit.

There are all the grounds to appeal to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine for acts of treason.

And I will do it.

And about what worries me greatly — the split in society. My dear friends and “enemies,” there is no politics here, there is only one value — Ukraine. And if our unit is liquidated to Ukraine’s detriment, then we cannot be left without support.

Meanwhile the Russians write that the first combat use of the “Flamingo” missile was extraordinarily successful — a precise, powerful strike that destroyed Kasyanov’s unique deep strike unit. Moscow has been celebrating for two weeks — no one is hitting them on the head.

The struggle is only beginning. We have submitted statements demanding a legal assessment of the criminal liquidation of our unit — to the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada, to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada, to the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU); next in line are letters to the embassies of friendly Western countries, especially Denmark, which funds Fire Point, to the U.S. Congress, the White House, the Pentagon, NATO, and to all leading global media outlets and news agencies.

The time for negotiations is over. Traitors must be punished.

PS The president said in his evening address:

“Several topics, but the most important — deep strikes, our long-range capability. What really affects Russia’s war potential and noticeably reduces it. Today there were both the producers of our relevant weapons at the Headquarters and those who use this weapon… — to scale up our long-range Ukrainian strike capabilities. The potential for this exists. And a joint conversation of everyone together helps a lot.”

With one hand they liquidate the best combat deep-strike unit, with the other they increase the power.

Everything will be Fire Point.