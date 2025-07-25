You say that NABU and SAP did nothing? Where do you get such stupidity from? If anything, it is the court that imprisons corrupt officials.

Have you never known that? But the judicial branch in Ukraine is corrupt and has not been reformed.

Instead of reforming it, they decided to destroy NABU and SAP.

Iryna Tsaruk reveals.

Here are the top high-profile corruption scandals and investigations that we learned about thanks to the work of NABU and SAP.

Oleh Tatarov, Deputy Head of the Office of the President:

2021 – manipulations with expert reports for UkrBud.

2021 – case was taken from NABU and closed by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Classic example.

Staryukh and Nekrasova under close supervision of Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, “Zaporizhzhia looters” case

2022 – NABU was the only law enforcement agency brave enough to open this case over the theft of humanitarian aid in the Zaporizhzhia region. Despite high-profile searches and seizures of funds, drugs, and weapons, the case was never fully completed because, strangely, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the Regional Military Administration not to account for humanitarian aid… so they “did not account” for it, and NABU detectives could not calculate the amount of damage.

Andriy Smyrnov, former Deputy Head of the Office of the President:

2024 — suspicion in May 2024 of illegal enrichment of 15.7 million UAH, bail posted at $250,000.

Artem Shylo, SBU Colonel, advisor to the Office of the President:

2024 — in April 2024 uncovered scheme involving embezzlement of 94.8 million UAH related to Ukrzaliznytsia transformer procurement.

Olha Stefanishyna, former Deputy Prime Minister

2025 – SAPO opened a case in June 2025 for possible abuses in ARMA related to her former husband. No suspicion has been raised yet.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, former Minister for Communities and Territories Development and acting head of Naftogaz

2025 – was suspected in June 2025 by NABU and SAP in a large-scale corruption case: he is accused of deliberately undervaluing land intended for development, causing over 1 billion UAH in damage to the State, while personally receiving a bribe in the form of a discount on real estate worth approximately 14.5 million UAH. In summer 2025, the court banned him from leaving the country and set bail at 120 million UAH.

Vsevolod Knyazev, Head of the Supreme Court:

2023 — bribery of $2.7 million.

Case is in court, charges ongoing.

Oleksandr Tupytskyi, former head of the Constitutional Court

NABU recorded conversations and audio evidence regarding abuses in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU). The attempt to detain him was unsuccessful. The U.S. imposed sanctions on him for corruption.

Mykola Chaus, former judge of the Dnipro District Court of Kyiv

2016 – Caught accepting a $150,000 bribe detained by NABU detectives while receiving the money. The case was proven in 2021. Active investigation ongoing regarding his escape to Crimea. Sentenced in 2023 to 10 years in prison.

Dmytro Sennichenko, former head of the State Property Fund:

2022–2023 — laundering over 10 billion UAH, damages about 500 million UAH.

Arrested in absentia, investigation completed in 2024.

Kyrylo Shevchenko, former head of the National Bank of Ukraine:

2014–2019 — embezzlement of 206 million UAH from Ukrgasbank.

Suspicion raised in October 2022, arrested in absentia, indictment submitted to court in February 2025.

Mykola Solskyi, former Minister of Agrarian Policy

2024 — suspicion in April 2024 of land theft worth 291 million UAH, attempted to seize an additional 190 million UAH.

Serhiy Kuzminykh, Servant of the People, Zhytomyr region:

2021 — received a bribe of 558,000 UAH for a tender.

January 28, 2022 — caught red-handed and detained.

2022 — pre-trial investigation completed, case transferred to the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

As of 2024 — on trial, verdict not yet issued.

Anatoliy Hunko, Servant of the People, MP:

2023 — bribe of $85,000 for allocation of land plots.

Suspicion, detention, preventive measure applied.

2025 — verdict: 7 years imprisonment and confiscation.

Viktor Bondar, Servant of the People, MP:

2025 — embezzlement of 140 million UAH in Ukrzaliznytsia procurement.

Suspicion in January 2025, case already in court.

Iryna Kormyshkina, formerly Allahverdiyeva, Servant of the People, MP:

2021–2022 — illegal enrichment over 20 million UAH (house purchase).

October 2024 — suspicion, preventive measure — personal recognizance.

Case is under HACC proceedings, verdict not yet issued.

Andriy Odarchenko, Servant of the People, Kharkiv

2023 — attempted bribery of a State Reconstruction official with Bitcoin (~$50,000).

Case completed in January 2024, transferred to court.

Mykola Zadorozhniy, Servant of the People, Sumy region:

2023–2024 — extortion of 3.4 million UAH for “non-interference” in a water pipeline tender.

2024 — suspicion raised, bail paid, case under investigation.

Denys Komarnytskyi (Kyiv City State Administration, overseer of Kyiv from the Office of the President) — land fraud schemes. 2025 — fled Ukraine after searches.

Vadym Alperin, businessman:

2019 – Scheme: $800,000 bribe to a NABU detective. Detained in November 2019, released on bail. Case is before the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

Oleksandr Yurchenko, Servant of the People MP:

2020 – was exposed by NABU in 2020 for a $13,000 bribe related to amendments to the law on the “green tariff” and a planned $200,000 bribe to the parliamentary committee. The case was transferred to the High Anti-Corruption Court in 2021; verdict not yet issued.

Oleksandr Trukhin, Servant of the People MP:

2021 – after a car accident in 2021, attempted to bribe police officers. In 2022, NABU and SAP notified him of suspicion, and in 2023 Trukhin admitted guilt, reached a plea agreement, paid 6 million UAH to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a fine of 68,000 UAH. The High Anti-Corruption Court approved the agreement, no prison sentence was imposed.

Hennadiy Kasai, Servant of the People MP:

2024 – is involved in an NABU and SAP corruption case related to the defense sector. In 2024, his assistant Dmytro Parkhisenko was suspected of facilitating the scheme through connections in the Ministry of Defense. Kasai himself is mentioned in the case materials; the investigation is ongoing and no verdicts have been issued yet.

Lyudmyla Marchenko, Servant of the People:

2023 – became a figure in an NABU and SAP case in 2023 over an $11,300 bribe for assistance in crossing through “Shlyakh.” During a search, footage showed her, while pregnant, throwing money over a fence. In December 2023, the indictment was submitted to the High Anti-Corruption Court; no verdict has been issued yet.

This made it impossible to qualify the offense and bring charges. But at least they tried!

Meanwhile, all other agencies controlled by the Office of the President did not lift a finger!

EMPR

