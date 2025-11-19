Galushchenko and Grynchuk Spotted Hours Before Raids in Arrested Home of Fugitive Yanukovych’s Minister

NABU searches at Energy Minister Halushchenko’s property revealed something extraordinary: he and Hrynchuk spent the night in a mansion in Tsarske Selo, Kyiv, just before the investigation. This was no ordinary house — it belonged to fugitive Yanukovych-era minister Vitaliy Zakharchenko and has been under ARMA seizure since 2021, officially prohibiting use.

Yet, no manager was assigned for four years, and two tender attempts failed in 2025. How did ministers end up there? Was it misuse of status, secret keys, or a back-office scheme? MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak discusses all the details and theories on his “Zaliznyy Nardep” YouTube channel.

The NABU searches at Energy Minister Halushchenko led to a very interesting place: a house in Tsarske Selo, from which he suddenly left in October, but for some reason decided to spend the night there right before the searches.

And in the morning, Hrynchuk was also seen there just a few minutes before the searches.

But the main point is that it’s not just the property. This is the mansion of Vitaliy Zakharchenko, the fugitive minister from Yanukovych’s era — the same one who, together with Derkach, was involved in the crackdown on students at Maidan.

Aaaaand… the house has been under seizure since 2021, and it is officially managed by ARMA.

Moreover, the seizure prohibits using the property.

Nevertheless, the house has stood without a manager for four years, and ARMA only announced the first tender in September and October 2025, which failed — there was no interested participant.

And here’s the puzzle: how did Halushchenko and Hrynchuk end up there?

Version 1: someone gave them the keys from Zakharchenko)

Version 2: someone simply abused their ministerial status and used this seized property for free)

Version 3: it’s yet another “back office”… especially since influence over ARMA was recently attributed to Mindich as well)

Friends, this is going to be a video that is at the same time sad, fun, scandalous, and spectacular — in short, it will cover everything all at once. And I want to emphasize that this will not be rumors or gossip — well, I will leave that part about gossip between the lines, because my wife already scolded me for writing it, even though I believe it’s an important element that also confirms the conflict of interest.

But today we’re going to talk about Halushchenko’s house — or rather, the house of a very well-known official who left Ukraine a long time ago and, as far as I remember, is under sanctions — an official connected to both Halushchenko and, accordingly, Hrynchuk. And, well, searches and everything all at once — you’ll understand soon enough.

So, if you’re watching us right now with coffee or food, please be careful not to choke, because the information is really funny. And, of course, you can see it on the channel Zaliznyi Nardep. My name is Yaroslav Zheleznyak, and we continue analyzing the Mindich tapes, and this one, I think, is epic from every angle, so let’s get started.

So, let’s begin from the start. Mykhailo Tkach published an amazing, incredible article that I’ve already discussed with you, about how the NABU searches were conducted on Monday, and specifically how they were carried out at Herman Halushchenko’s place. According to Mykhailo, at the moment when the searches were happening, Halushchenko suddenly left his house in mid-October and, on the night of the searches, unexpectedly spent the night in another house located near the center of Kyiv — which, accordingly, became the subject of our blog.

So, I won’t drag this out. This house is located in what is called Tsarske Selo in Kyiv, not far from the Motherland Monument. In short, a very impressive, pompous place. Basically, as far as I know, few people usually live there; it’s more often used either as offices or as residences for ambassadors.

So, let me say right away: this is not just a house — it’s the estate of a fugitive minister from Yanukovych’s era, a man who helped disperse the first Maidan protests—Vitaliy Zakharchenko, very, very well-known, in a very fancy part of the city. Again, it’s called Tsarske Selo.

The story of this house is just as interesting as the searches at Halushchenko’s own place — and not only his.

In February 2021, by a decision of the Pechersky District Court in Kyiv, Zakharchenko’s house was seized — which was the right thing to do. And here’s the important part: the seizure prohibited anyone from using the property — remember that. So, since 2021, this house has been under the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, ARMA.

But for a very long time — very strangely — ARMA didn’t appoint a manager for the house over these four years. The maximum period allowed by law. To prove this, I’m showing you this document so you don’t think we’re making it up. Let’s move on.

So, it wasn’t until April 2025 that ARMA even, well, remembered that they had this little house in the center of Kyiv, and accordingly, they started looking for an appraiser for it. This was still part of the preparation stage before they could look for a manager. They began the first search for a manager in September 2025. Here’s a screenshot from ARMA’s website for reference.

Then came the second competition — and I’m pointing this out because the first one failed — they started it in October of this year, literally just a month before the searches. Again, remember this: two competitions taking place more than four years after the 2021 seizure — one in September, which was unsuccessful, and another in October, also unsuccessful. For some reason, no participants showed up for this kind of house.

And obviously, ARMA couldn’t not know this, and they certainly couldn’t have been unaware of what was happening in the house and who was living there. The house was definitely inspected, and an appraisal was carried out before the search for a manager.

So, they saw all of this. And now, attention, a rather rhetorical question: how is it that, knowing all this, we find out that at least on the night and morning before the searches, Mr. Halushchenko didn’t just stay there but actually spent the night there, and, according to the same Ukrainska Pravda article, literally just a few minutes before the start of the search, another person mentioned in the Mindich tapes — Ms. Svitlana Hrynchuk — left the house.

And the question is rhetorical: we don’t know what or who might have been there.

Honestly, I have a lot of questions for ARMA. We will be conducting a temporary investigative commission, and I will ask them: what exactly happened with this house? And how was it used, possibly even before that? We really need to look at the case materials. And, once again, when Minister Hrynchuk and Minister Halushchenko crossed paths, as we know, they probably spent long nights discussing the relevant legislative work.

But again: we’re not talking about gossip, or more precisely — not about facts from the court case that became gossip or confirmed it. We’re talking about how this house was used.

Our team has two theories:

The first, more conspiratorial one, is that Zakharchenko — or his nominal owner, who later became the owner of this house — although ARMA had seized it, somehow asked Halushchenko to keep an eye on the house. And, well, Halushchenko, being connected to Derkach (who, together with Zakharchenko, dispersed Maidan), allowed the use of the house.

The other, more likely theory, is that ARMA deliberately lets officials live for free in seized top apartments and houses — basically, elite real estate like this — and that’s why this house was not listed on Prozorro and no manager was sought.

The third option, which is my personal view, and I’m convinced is most likely the case: we’re looking at another back office — not of Derkach, but of Zakharchenko — which Halushchenko used in one way or another to hide from the searches.

So, accordingly, he chose such a place. As for why exactly this one, I honestly don’t know. I’m convinced that the same Mykhailo Tkach, or other colleagues, or NABU will eventually inform us through their materials.

But here’s the fact: the house, which technically remained the property of Zakharchenko — even though it was seized — or, accordingly, was under ARMA, was used by Halushchenko repeatedly. On top of that, he hid there from searches as the Minister of Justice, who, in principle, was supposed to be working on ARMA’s reform. It’s epic in a spectacular way, and I think it really highlights this whole mess we’ve only learned about in the past week regarding how property management works in our system.

By the way, one last point regarding September and October: I have another theory. The fact is, until then, ARMA had a different head, and now, acting in the role and according to our law, there will be an international competition — Ms. Olena Duma.

Honestly, I’ve often heard that she was also allegedly connected to Mindich. Accordingly, ARMA was under Mindich’s quota. Honestly, I don’t yet have enough facts to confirm this. But here’s the coincidence: as soon as she was dismissed, the competition and the search for a manager immediately began — quite an interesting coincidence. Again, just one of the theories.

So, I hope that either before her dismissal or at the session of the temporary investigative commission, we’ll get an answer: how it happened that two ministers spent a very long time — and, as I understand, almost the entire evening and night — discussing certain matters in Zakharchenko’s house, which is under ARMA’s seizure, and then NABU arrived. And then, as you know, what happened next. I hope we’ll get an answer one way or another.

This was Yaroslav Zheleznyak on the Zaliznyi Nardep channel. Stay with us, subscribe, and give a like. Goodbye.”

