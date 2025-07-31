Russian Missile Strike Was a Direct Hit: Details of the Attack on Residential Building in Kyiv

“Russian Missile Strike Was a Direct Hit”: Klymenko Shares Details of the Attack on Residential Building in Kyiv.

This is repored by unian.

The fall of the Russian missile on a residential building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district was a direct hit around the 5th floor, according to Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

“The missile hit directly, roughly at the level of the 5th floor. You can see burnt leaves on the trees – that’s the missile’s trajectory as it struck the building,” he told journalists.

Klymenko noted that at the moment of the explosion, people were in their beds or hallways.

“They were simply crushed, buried under concrete slabs,” he emphasized.

To remind, as result of russian night attack on Kyiv russian missile hit a residential building in Sviatoshynskyi district. Emergency services are currently on-site conducting search-and-rescue operations. Several non-residential buildings were also reported on fire.

For this moment its is known that an entire apartment block entrance was destroyed. The building housed 54 apartments.

For this moment it is known about 7 dead and 82 injured. 44 are in hospitals. A six-year-old boy died in the ambulance – they couldn’t bring him back. At least 10 injured children, 5 of them hospitalized. A five-month-old baby girl was wounded — hit by the Russians. These figures are not final.



