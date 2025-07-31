Russian Missile Strike Was a Direct Hit: Details of the Attack on Residential Building in Kyiv
Russian Missile Strike Was a Direct Hit: Details of the Attack on Residential Building in Kyiv

“Russian Missile Strike Was a Direct Hit”: Klymenko Shares Details of the Attack on Residential Building in Kyiv.

This is repored by unian.

The fall of the Russian missile on a residential building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district was a direct hit around the 5th floor, according to Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

“The missile hit directly, roughly at the level of the 5th floor. You can see burnt leaves on the trees – that’s the missile’s trajectory as it struck the building,” he told journalists.

Klymenko noted that at the moment of the explosion, people were in their beds or hallways.

“They were simply crushed, buried under concrete slabs,” he emphasized.

To remind, as result of russian night attack on Kyiv russian missile hit a residential building in Sviatoshynskyi district. Emergency services are currently on-site conducting search-and-rescue operations. Several non-residential buildings were also reported on fire.

For this moment its is known that an entire apartment block entrance was destroyed. The building housed 54 apartments.

For this moment it is known about 7 dead and 82 injured44 are in hospitals. A six-year-old boy died in the ambulance – they couldn’t bring him back. At least 10 injured children5 of them hospitalized. A five-month-old baby girl was wounded — hit by the Russians. These figures are not final.

EMPR

Tags:
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!

BTC: bc1q8upc9tz04lw6nhhdk9qrj5206xaua0a7sacevv

ETH: 0x195cc1eA2CF09d90e3752E89508F2D2689dFD561

SOL: A8PDL6J6L8i8UFR6yuBhZoE9qpMwugq1c4V4JAouSGhv

You can also use Trust Wallet

Or by check to our representative at EuromaidanPR, POB 9576, Washington, DC 20016

Related Articles
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!
About Ukraine Front Lines
Ukraine Front Lines is the Independent Citizen Media, which disseminates truthful news on the latest updates from Ukraine. Learn More

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?