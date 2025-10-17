Pentagon Journalists Leave After Losing Accreditation Under New Restrictive Access Rules

American journalists left the Pentagon after losing accreditation for refusing new access rules that severely restrict media freedom and independent information gathering.

American journalists covering the activities of the U.S. Department of Defense have left the Pentagon after being stripped of their accreditation for refusing to comply with tightened access rules. It was reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

The new regulations, which among other things prohibit journalists from requesting information not authorized for release by the government, forced reporters from The Washington Post and dozens of other media outlets to surrender their press credentials and leave the building.

According to former Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh, the restrictions affected CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, AP, Reuters, FOX News, Newsmax, The Washington Examiner, and The Daily Caller.

He noted that the only media outlet to publicly accept the new conditions was the MAGA-aligned network One America News.

Yarysh emphasized that the Pentagon’s new rules prohibit journalists from obtaining any information — even unclassified — from their sources without official approval from the department. They also restrict journalists’ movement within the building to a few corridors, require them to wear bright red badges in addition to regular ones, and impose “many other” limitations.

More here.