Ukrainian Exhibition “Thank You With All My Heart” Opens at the Council of Europe

In Strasbourg, France, at the Palace of Europe, a unique exhibition, Thank You With All My Heart, opened, dedicated to the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the Permanent Representation of Ukraine to the Council of Europe reported this on Facebook.

Photo: Permanent Representation of Ukraine to the Council of Europe / Facebook

The exhibition, organized by the international platform Thank You With All My Heart under the patronage of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has become a space of remembrance and gratitude for international partners.

Photo: Permanent Representation of Ukraine to the Council of Europe / Facebook

At the center of the exhibition is the Great Amber Heart of Ukraine. This unique amber nugget, around 50 million years old, was rescued in Bucha during the Russian occupation. The artifact symbolizes the unbreakable spirit of the Ukrainian people and their moral will for freedom.

Photo: Permanent Representation of Ukraine to the Council of Europe / Facebook

The symbolism of the amber is complemented by an artistic dialogue — a series of works titled War Diary by Anton Logov. This visual war diary conveys the emotional landscapes of resistance and the liberation of Ukrainian territories.

Photo: Permanent Representation of Ukraine to the Council of Europe / Facebook

The opening was attended by Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the CoE Mykola Tochytsky, and the project’s founder Halyna Symkha.

Photo: Permanent Representation of Ukraine to the Council of Europe / Facebook

In his address, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset called for preserving the memory of those Ukraine has lost and emphasized that resolve and solidarity must lead to a just and lasting peace.

Photo: Permanent Representation of Ukraine to the Council of Europe / Facebook

During the event, special awards, replicas of the Great Amber Heart of Ukraine, were presented. Alain Berset, Secretary General of the CoE, received one for his personal engagement and consistent support for Ukraine, and Daniela Cujbă, Permanent Representative of Moldova to the CoE, received one as a symbol of solidarity and strong partnership.

Photo: Permanent Representation of Ukraine to the Council of Europe / Facebook

The musical atmosphere of the evening was created by pianist and composer, Ukraine’s cultural ambassador, Mike Kauffman-Portnikov. He performed a piece written specifically for this symbol, filling the Council of Europe with the “music of the Amber Heart.”

“This exhibition is about the heart of Ukraine. About a heart that beats despite the war. About the hearts of those who support us. And about gratitude as a moral force that unites. Thank you from the heart,” emphasized the Permanent Representation of Ukraine.

It is worth noting that on Wednesday, in the square in front of the Palace of Europe in Strasbourg, CoE Secretary General Alain Berset, Moldova’s Permanent Representative, chairing the Committee of Ministers, Daniela Cujbă, and Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Mykola Tochytsky, held a commemorative ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.