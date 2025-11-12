How Mindich Could Have Been Saved from Arrest

On November 10, NABU searched the home of businessman and presidential ally Tymur Mindich, who had already left Ukraine. Ukrainska Pravda’s reporters documented secret meetings between SAPO’s first deputy, Andriy Synyuk, and a lawyer connected to Mindich, raising questions about possible leaks of sensitive criminal cases.

Their coverage shows repeated clandestine encounters and unusual behavior by key figures, while sources report some individuals involved in investigations changing their actions or fleeing the country. The findings highlight potential insider corruption at Ukraine’s top anti-corruption office and expose the challenges of ensuring accountability and transparency in the fight against criminal influence.

On the morning of November 10, it became known that NABU was conducting searches at the home of businessman and friend of the president, Tymur Mindich. Later, UP’s sources in political circles reported that Mindich managed to leave the country before investigative actions began. Overall, according to NABU and SAPO, this is a large-scale operation aimed at neutralizing criminal influence on the country’s energy and defense sectors.

Who could have warned Mindich? Was there a leak to other figures involved in the case? And most importantly — could the person responsible be a high-ranking official at NABU or SAPO?

According to sources of Ukrainska Pravda within law enforcement agencies, the first deputy head of SAPO, Andriy Synyuk, had access to these high-profile cases. And in the absence of the head, Oleksandr Klymenko, he performed his duties. Over the past few months, the UP editorial team managed to document Synyuk’s covert meetings.

Of course, only the official investigation can definitively establish the leak. But we believe that what we have seen should also be seen by Ukrainian society.

Details are in the new investigation video by Ukrainska Pravda.

” “In my opinion, this is, once again, we are witnessing yet another attempt by the suspect and his lawyers to delay the process of reviewing the mentioned motion.” — Synyuk.

This is the first deputy head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, abbreviated as SAPO, Andriy Synyuk.

“He deals with sums in the millions of US dollars.” — Synyuk.

And these are the secret meetings of the first deputy head of SAPO, Andriy Synyuk, which our filming crew managed to record.

On August 27, 2025, in Kyiv, at the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. At 2 p.m., the building is left by the first deputy head of SAPO, Andriy Synyuk. A few minutes later, Synyuk meets in a café with an unknown man. The men whisper about something over lunch and keep looking around. Then they go into a courtyard, where they also whisper about something. Later, Synyuk says goodbye to his acquaintance on the street. The unknown man leaves in this Volkswagen, and Synyuk himself returns to work half an hour later.

Remember this man and his car well, because it may turn out that he is the neighbour of the president’s friend, businessman Tymur Mindich.

On August 28, 2025, the next day, the same thing happens: Synyuk leaves SAPO and later leaves the café with the same man. However, this time the first deputy head of SAPO, for some reason, leads his counterpart through the courtyards without stopping. After the meeting, the top law enforcement official’s companion replies to someone and leaves the area. The man Synyuk met with is Meniv Oleksiy Ihorovych, Mr. Meniv, a lawyer.

“Good afternoon, dear colleagues. Let us continue our meeting. The topic of our panel is international justice and the responsibility of the aggressor state. I give the floor to Viktor Dubovyk, a representative of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who will tell us about the pros and cons of applying the Rome Statute in Ukraine and its implementation. Thank you, Mr. Viktor, I give you the floor.” — Meniv Oleksiy.

On September 10, 2025, Kyiv, 9a Hrushevskoho Street. Meanwhile, the Ukrainska Pravda filming crew continues to monitor the address where the apartment of businessman Tymur Mindich is located. According to our sources in law enforcement, in August of this year, listening devices were found in his home, which could have been installed by NABU and SAPO.

Our surprise was great when, on the closed premises of the building, we noticed the now-familiar lawyer Meniv. It turns out that the lawyer with whom the deputy head of SAPO regularly meets is either a neighbor of the same Tymur Mindich, or is visiting someone at this address. Later, Meniv returns to the building.

We manage to record a meeting between Synyuk and Meniv on October 1 as well; however, this time Synyuk does not come to the meeting empty-handed, but already with documents. Afterwards, Synyuk’s familiar lawyer leaves for Bohomoltsia Street, where we lose sight of him.

A few weeks later, from sources in political circles, we receive information that businessman Tymur Mindich is in the country, so we try discreetly to monitor possible visitors to the businessman. On October 23, we again see lawyer Meniv at the address 9a Hrushevskoho Street. However, it seems that he also notices our filming crew and takes a photo, even though the crew is inside a car.

Later, employees of the state security service approach the car.

— We’re just guarding a person who lives nearby, we’re just checking so we don’t have to worry that you are some foreigners.

— Don’t worry.

— Ukrainska Pravda, right?

— Yes.

— All clear. Thank you.

It is worth noting that the editors of Ukrainska Pravda do not know whether it is a coincidence or not, but these facts explain that the deputy head of SAPO, Synyuk, regularly meets with lawyer Meniv, who, in turn, regularly visits or lives near businessman Tymur Mindich, whose activities are being investigated by NABU and, again, SAPO.

However, according to our sources in law enforcement, Synyuk personally had access to cases, including cases that may be directly related to businessman Mindich. Moreover, as our interlocutors told Ukrainska Pravda, at some point, the subjects of these cases among law enforcement officers began to change their behavior, and some even fled the country.

We also cannot fail to note that, at some point, Andriy Synyuk became more cautious and, after leaving work, began constantly looking around, checking, and generally behaving strangely. However, by that time, it seems that the editors of Ukrainska Pravda had already managed to record at least one more instance of information being passed to an outside person on October 15. Beyond that, no comments.

The editors of Ukrainska Pravda currently do not know whom the first deputy head of SAPO met with, what information Synyuk may have handed to the outside man in the blue folder, or whether it could have related to any high-profile cases to which the top law enforcement official has access. But we sincerely hope that the law enforcement officers themselves will be able to sort out this story.

— Hello, Mr. Synyuk, good afternoon, this is Mykhailo Tkach from Ukrainska Pravda. Could you please tell me if you leaked any materials related to the Mindich case, Energoatom, or other figures who might be connected to this case to anyone?

— Of course not, absolutely not.

— Did you have any access to these cases?

— I don’t think so. Well, at least I wasn’t aware of them.

— Were you unaware of the access or of the cases themselves?

— Of the cases themselves. What was written in the media — that I knew. I wasn’t aware of any details.

— So you didn’t participate in any meetings or study any materials?

— No, I didn’t participate, and I didn’t study any materials.

— Uh-huh. Please tell me, are you familiar with a lawyer named Meniv Oleksiy Ihorovych? What connects you?

— Familiar. We studied together once.

— And what connects you now?

— Well, a friendly relationship, nothing more. If you’re interested, in the cases at NABU-SAPO, he is not and has never been a lawyer during the time I’ve worked here.

— We just saw that he lives or visits 9a Hrushevskoho Street, where Tymur Mindich also stayed.

— He really is there… well, not so much that he lived there, since his ex-wife and children live there. Honestly, I thought about it — it’s a coincidence. Well, he rented an apartment there because the kids grew up, and he decided to separate the three children into different rooms. He is from Kharkiv, has a house 20 km from the front line, effectively from the Russian border. He moved to Kyiv long ago, and, well, it’s a coincidence, believe me. He rents the apartment in this building for his wife and children. I don’t know how much he actually lives there; I know he visits because they live there.

— We also managed to record this: on October 13, you met with an unknown man in the courtyard and handed him a folder with documents, blue, labeled “Prosecutor’s Office,” if I’m not mistaken. Who is this person and what information did you give him?

— This is a person who… Well, look, I’ll ask you in advance: you… Well, you can verify this information, verify it. If I’m telling the truth, please do not publish it, because it concerns a very sensitive matter. Alright, agreed?

— Well, look, I can’t agree, because I don’t know what this is about.

— Alright, I will tell you what it’s about. We have one of the criminal cases that concerns Ukroboronprom. In this criminal case, which is already being heard in court… Well, the enterprise involved, in this criminal case, the subjects began to use their official position to undermine the court proceedings and to nullify the evidence.

We were reviewing this case at a meeting, and the prosecutor reported that he had repeatedly sent letters about initiating an internal investigation in this criminal case regarding these facts, but there was no result, because this person — my acquaintance — works in internal security at Ukroboronprom, so directly one level higher. The head knew that I had this acquaintance and said, “Your acquaintance still works there?”

I said, “Yes, contact him so that they conduct this internal investigation.”

I handed him a letter in that folder in which we wrote either the response from Antonov saying that they did not want to conduct the investigation, or our letter asking them to conduct it. I honestly don’t remember, one of the two, but so that he would have the facts and could start the check.

— Uh-huh, I understand.

— Well, you can double-check this with the head, he will, I think, confirm it, he probably remembers.

— And did you meet with anyone else? Perhaps with people connected to the President’s Office, the Prosecutor General’s Office, or people who might be connected to Tymur Mindich?

— Look, absolutely not, I didn’t meet with anyone. Well, at least I’m not aware that these are people connected to Tymur Mindich, that’s 100%. Well, I might have met with… well, from the Prosecutor General’s Office, I went, maybe a few times, to the Prosecutor General’s Office. But I never met or communicated with any people knowing they were connected to Tymur Mindich.

— Did anyone approach you with proposals to meet?

— No.

— In that case, what instances are you referring to, knowing that these are people connected to Tymur Mindich?

— Well, I mean that I met… Well, look, in the course of my work I meet with many people, with representatives of other law enforcement bodies, the prosecutor’s office, I have some personal contacts, but no one asked me about Tymur Mindich, I didn’t inform anyone about Tymur Mindich, and I want to assure you that I knew nothing about Tymur Mindich related to the criminal case, except for what Zhelezhniak published on his Telegram channel.

— And regarding Energoatom, Mr. Galushchenko, or other possible figures who might be connected to Tymur Mindich?

— Nothing, I didn’t discuss anything with anyone.

— And you didn’t give any information, names, dates, or anything else to anyone?

— Look, I’m seriously telling you, I found out about today’s searches today from Telegram

— But Tymur Mindich, it seems, learned about everything earlier, since he left the country. You probably read about it on Ukrainska Pravda.

— I really hope this will be clarified, just like many other leaks. Regarding the circle of people who knew, there are people who knew, I am sure, that there would be physical searches today. And I’m sure… Well, I’m not certain, I hope it will be established who leaked this information. But I am 100% sure that this information did not come from me.

— And you deny not only the fact that you could have warned Mindich ahead of these investigative actions, but also other prior instances, when you might have warned other possible figures in this case earlier, perhaps in October?

— Absolutely, I didn’t provide anyone with any information about this case, because I am not aware of any information about this case.

— Are you sure?

— I’m sure.

— Alright, thank you.

— Absolutely sure.

— Thank you, have a good day.

— If there are any more questions, please call.

— Alright.

— I’m ready to tell you everything, explain everything.

— Thank you.

Andriy Synyuk joined the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) from the Prosecutor General’s Office, which is under the control of the President’s Office, in 2022. At the end of 2021, he, together with former NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko, reached the final stage of the competition for the head of SAPO. After several months of delays and under pressure from Western partners, only in July 2022 was the competition winner, Klymenko, appointed as head of SAPO, and a month later, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin appointed Synyuk as the first deputy head of the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office.

“We had such thoughts. First — society does not always know about the crimes that are committed. For society, a minor crime that does not cause significant harm may be resonant, while at the same time society may be unaware of a crime we are investigating, which is much more serious and dangerous.

Second — society, in principle, through democratic institutions, through our, so to speak, social contract, has already entrusted and assigned this role to us to investigate this criminal case, acquiring legal education, gaining certain experience, internship, and then, from our position, determining what is more of a priority.” — Synyuk.

According to sources from Ukrainska Pravda within law enforcement agencies, NABU and SAPO have additional information about Synyuk’s possible involvement in disclosing materials or circumstances of investigations related to Tymur Mindich. However, this information is currently not being disclosed.”

