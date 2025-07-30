Last week, the selection commission submitted the candidacy of Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi for appointment as head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

However, the government has yet to make a decision. While there have been some recent personnel changes in Zelenskyy’s cabinet, the practice of blatantly violating the law appears unchanged.

Beyond breaching Ukrainian legislation, the government also ignored its commitments to the IMF and the recommendations of the European Union.

It seems that, for Ukraine’s leadership, shielding multi-billion-dollar corruption schemes remains more important than moving toward EU membership.

Instead, today the government approved the launch of a new state digital payment card – the “Diia.Card” — where all government payments to the public will be deposited.

The multifunctional account can be opened through your bank using the Diia app. It will serve as a single channel for receiving funds from various state programs such as eSupport, eBooks, eBaby, Veterans’ Sports, and others that previously required separate cards.

The list also includes payouts for military bonds, assistance for displaced persons, unemployment benefits, support from international organizations, pension payments, and bank deposit refunds.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation also announced a new benefit program for parents of first-grade students – the payment will be transferred directly to their newly registered Diia.Card.

One key question remains: by refusing to appoint the head of the Bureau of Economic Security, Ukraine risks losing funding from the International Monetary Fund — and by stalling reforms, it is already facing €1.5 billion in frozen EU assistance.

The government is blocking potential funding for public payouts — but is busy printing new cards instead.

EMPR

Tags: