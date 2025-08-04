Ukrainian Government Finally Launches Selection for New Customs Chief

The Ukrainian government has formed a commission and launched the selection process for a new head of the customs service.

On August 4, the government launched an open competition for the position of Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

According to her, the selection commission includes representatives of Ukrainian business and international experts in anti-corruption and customs policy.

From Ukraine:

Andrii Yerashov — Head of the Analytical Center of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (SUP);

Dmytro Oliinyk — Chairman of the Board of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine;

Oleh Tymkiv — Business Development Director, audit firm Moore Stephens.

From international partners:

Arūnas Adomėnas — Lithuanian customs attaché to the EU, expert in customs policy and international cooperation;

David Bernstein — expert in governance and institutional reform;

Kunio Mikuriya — international expert in customs policy, trade facilitation, and organizational leadership.

Svyrydenko also noted that the government has approved a medium-term action plan for implementing customs reform.

“This is one of the key areas in the National Revenue Strategy until 2030. A reformed customs service must establish equal rules for all economic participants and become a source of stable revenues for the state budget,” she stated.

To remind, after a seven-month delay, Zelenskyy’s government has finally launched a competition for the position of head of the Customs Service.

The Cabinet of Ministers has finally initiated an open competition for the position of head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

The government was supposed to establish a commission to conduct the competition by January 1, 2025, but has only done so now. It is expected that the government will also comply with the legal requirement regarding the Bureau of Economic Security and finally appoint the winner of that competition.

Only on August 1, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko instructed Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko to submit a proposal at the next Cabinet meeting regarding the formation of a selection commission for choosing the new head of customs.

EMPR

Tags: