Russia Launches Massive Strike on Vinnytsia: Civilian Infrastructure Hit, 8 Injured

On the night of July 16, Russia launched a massive attack on Vinnytsia. As a result of the enemy strike, hits were recorded on industrial and civilian infrastructure facilities, with 8 people injured.

It was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration and during the unified news marathon as well as by State Emergency Service (DSNS).

“As a result of the enemy attack in the city of Vinnytsia, there were hits on civilian infrastructure facilities. Currently, there is information about 4 injured.”

Details: Throughout the night, the Air Forces warned about the movement of enemy drones towards the city. Around 3 a.m., correspondents from “Suspilne” reported a series of explosions in the city.

Updated at 07:05 AM. Zabolotna reported that the number of injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to seven.

“Five of them have burns. Two are in serious condition, three are in moderate condition,” the official noted.

According to her, there were strikes on industrial infrastructure facilities. A fire at one of the sites was contained, while firefighters continue working at another.

Additionally, four residential houses were damaged in the Vinnytsia region. One of the houses sustained significant damage.

“In total, Vinnytsia region was attacked by 28 UAVs today, of which approximately 18 targets were destroyed,” Zablotna reported.

Update: Later, the State Emergency Service (DSNS) announced that the number of injured rose to 8.

“Eight people were injured and hospitalized due to the Russian UAV attack on Vinnytsia region.

Two civilian industrial facilities were hit, causing large-scale fires. As of 8:00 AM, one fire has been extinguished, and work continues at the other site,” the DSNS stated.

During the midday national news marathon, it was reported that 18 private houses in the Vinnytsia region were damaged in total.

“There are 2 houses that were severely destroyed. The rest have varying degrees of damage,” Zablotna said.

EMPR