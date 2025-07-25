Russia struck tuberculosis dispensary in Kharkiv

The Russians struck a tuberculosis dispensary in Kharkiv, where 13 patients and 15 staff members were present at the time of the impact, according to Petro Tokar, head of the regional police.

Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on the tuberculosis dispensary in Kharkiv.

The explosion occurred around 11:30 a.m. on July 25. The strike hit the southeastern part of the city. One of the impacts directly targeted the dispensary.

The third floor and the roof of the building were damaged.

The State Emergency Service is working at the site of the rubble, where people may still be trapped underneath.

The regional military administration (RMA) clarified that the number of injured has risen to 12 following the enemy attack.

Doctors are providing aid to the wounded, rescuers are clearing the debris, and emergency service psychologists are comforting those affected at the site of the Russian airstrike in Kharkiv.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

Head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, stated that four people have been taken to medical facilities.

