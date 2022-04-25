Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 25, 2022

In the past 24 hours, the following settlements were shelled by the enemy: Mariupol, Lyman, Maryinka, Novogrodivka, Avdiivka, Toretsk, Velyka Novosilka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, Yampil, Krasnohorivka, Novokalynove, Solodke, Vremivka, Shahtar (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Kreminna (Luhansk region).







Enemy air strikes and artillery shelling destroyed and damaged about 27 multi-storey and private residential buildings. There are casualties among the civilian population.

A 9-year-old child died as a result of the shelling of Lyman (Kramatorsk district); three more civilians were injured (added: a teenager born in 2008 died in a hospital). Two women died in Maryanka and Yampil. Three residents of Shandryholovo (Kramatorsk district), a resident of Maryanka and a resident of Novogrodivka (Pokrovsky district) also suffered shrapnel and mine blast injuries of varying severity.

The enemy continues to destroy the infrastructure of Donetsk region. In particular, during the past day the administrative and industrial buildings of Novogrodivka were severely damaged. Among the targets of the Russian invaders are so called “military facilities” such as the city court, depot, motor depot, gas communications, etc.

In the past 24 hours, the SESU units, which are part of the Joint Forces, have made 21 trips to provide assistance to the population and eliminate the consequences of hostilities. Rescuers from Donetsk and Luhansk regions put out 5 fires caused by the shelling, including two in Lyman.

Using pyrotechnic formula the SESU calculated 267 cumulative fragmentation warheads, unexploded bombs and other explosive devices in Kramatorsk and Volnovakha districts of Donetsk region, in Lysychansk, Lysychanskyy and Maloryazantsevo in Luhansk region.

During the day 119 people (5 children) were evacuated from Lyman, Velyka Novosilka, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna.

The main departments of the SES of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

