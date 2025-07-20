Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 20, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 20, 2025.

The 1243nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,155 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, 154 combat clashes were recorded.

Russian forces launched 4 missile strikes and 64 airstrikes, using 31 missiles and dropping 112 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions and populated areas. In addition, they carried out 5,706 shelling attacks, including 117 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and used 3,857 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted the areas of:

Shostka in Sumy region;

Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Bilytske in Donetsk region;

Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Novodanylivka, Plavni, Prymorske, Vasynivka, Orikhiv, Hryhorivka, and Richne in Zaporizhzhia region;

Tyahynka and L’vove in Kherson region.

Throughout the day, Ukraine’s Air Force, missile troops, and artillery hit:

7 enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment concentration areas,

1 UAV command post,

and 1 Russian artillery system.

Frontline Situation as of 8:00 AM July 20, 2025

Northeastern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Directions:

21 combat clashes took place.

Russia launched 8 airstrikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and carried out 323 shelling attacks, including 4 with MLRS.

Southern – Slobozhanskyi Direction:

Ukrainian defenders repelled 6 enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Stroivka, Lypci, and Starytsia.

Kupiansk Direction:

Russia conducted 4 assaults in areas of Holubivka and Zahryzove.

Lyman Direction:

The enemy attempted 22 attacks near Novyi Myr, Torske, Serebrianka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Bilohorivka, and Hryhorivka.

Siverskyi Direction:

Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 assaults near Serebrianka.

Kramatorsk axis:

3 combat clashes occurred near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction:

9 Russian attacks were recorded near Diliivka, Toretsk, and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction:

50 enemy assaults were repelled in areas of Popiv Yar, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Molodetske, Orikhove, Shevchenko, Muravka, Dachne, Myrnohrad, Zvyrove, Oleksiivka, and toward Pokrovsk.

Novopavlivka Direction:

Ukrainian defenders stopped 16 enemy attempts to breach positions near Shevchenko, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole, and toward Maliivka.

Huliaipole Direction:

Russia launched 1 unsuccessful attack near Maly nivka.

Orikhiv Direction:

Ukrainian forces repelled 1 assault near Kamianske.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

6 combat engagements occurred.

Volyn and Polissia Directions:

No signs of enemy offensive formations were observed.

Russian Enemy Losses on July 14, 2025 are as follows:

1,040 Russian personnel eliminated.

Ukrainian forces destroyed:

3 tanks,

9 armored vehicles,

52 artillery systems,

1 MLRS system,

270 tactical UAVs,

23 missiles,

121 vehicles,

1 heavy flamethrower system.

