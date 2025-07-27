Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 27, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 27, 2025.

The 1252nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,164 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s Full-Scale War Against Ukraine: 153 Clashes, 5,754 Attacks, and Nearly 1,000 Russian Casualties

Ukraine’s defenders continue to hold the line under immense pressure, inflicting serious losses on Russian forces. Over the past 24 hours, 153 combat engagements were recorded across the front.

Russia’s air assaults and attack drone swarms

According to updated data, the russian enemy launched:

2 missile strikes and 62 airstrikes

and 28 missiles and 124 guided aerial bombs

and 5,754 attacks , including 51 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS)

, including from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 3,927 kamikaze drones were used against Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Russian airstrikes targeted:

Bilohirya, Orikhiv, and Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Odradokamyanka in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian counterstrikes

Ukraine’s Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery hit:

1 Russian artillery system,

Russian artillery system, 1 enemy ammunition depot.

Ukraine front lines breakdown:

Northeastern – Siversk and Kursk Directions:

Ukrainian forces repelled 9 Russian attacks. Russia conducted 8 airstrikes, dropping 17 guided bombs, 337 artillery strikes, including 10 with MLRS.

Southern Slobozhanskyi Direction

4 Russian assaults near Starytsia, Krasne Pershe, and Vovchansk.

Kupiansk Direction

6 attacks repelled near Radkivka, Kupiansk, and Zahryzove.

Lyman Direction

16 enemy attempts to breach lines near Novyi Myr, Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Karpivka, and Torske.

Siversk Direction

2 assaults near Hryhorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

2 failed enemy attempts near Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction

3 assaults near Toretsk and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

Pokrovsk Direction

63 Russian assaults across 15 locations including Poltavka, Vodymyrivka, Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, and Rodynske,

Most intense sector on the front line.

Novopavlivka Direction

12 enemy attacks near Temyrivka, Novokhatske, Zelene Hai, and others.

Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk Direction

1 enemy attack repelled near Kamianske,

10 failed Russian attacks in the Prydniprovsk direction.

Huliaipole Direction

No offensive actions recorded.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

No signs of enemy offensive groupings.

Russian losses over the 24 hours

920 personnel ,

1 tank ,

, 4 armored vehicles ,

, 10 artillery systems ,

, 1 MLRS ,

, 199 operational-tactical UAVs ,

, 11 cruise missiles ,

, 122 vehicles and fuel trucks.

Ukrainian defenders are not only holding firm on the frontlines, but also actively degrading Russian capabilities deep behind enemy lines.

Operational Update as of 04:00 PM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 89 combat engagements along the entire front line.

The russians continues striking border areas with artillery. The following settlements came under fire:

Chernihiv region: Yanzhulivka,

Sumy region: Kucheriivka, Slavgorod, Uhroidy, Khliborob, Rev’yakyne,

Ukraine front lines situation breakdown:

Northern-Slobozhanske & Kursk Directions: Ukrainian forces repelled 3 enemy attacks, with 2 more ongoing. The enemy launched 9 airstrikes, using 20 guided bombs. 163 shellings recorded, including 3 with MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems).

Southern-Slobozhanske Direction

Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 attacks near Zelene, Fyholivka, Zapadne, and toward Petro-Ivanivka

Kupiansk Direction: The russians attempted 2 advances near Bohuslavka.

Lyman Direction: Russian forces carried out 8 assaults in areas around Hrekivka, and toward Hryhorivka and Shandryholove.

Siversk Direction: 2 russian enemy assaults near Serebrianka were successfully repelled. 2 more battles near Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka are ongoing.

Kramatorsk Direction: 1 failed enemy attempt near Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction: The enemy launched 10 attacks near Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Yablunivka. 3 combat clashes are ongoing.

Pokrovsk Direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 attacks today near Novoekonomichne, Razine, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Orikhove, Oleksiivka, Poltavka, Kotlyne, and toward Pokrovsk, Bilytske, Novoukrainka, Novopavlivka, Zapovidne, Rodynske. 1 clash is still ongoing.

Novopavlivka Direction: 4 enemy attempts near Zelene Pole, Piddubne, Myrne, and toward Temyrivka. 3 assaults repelled, one still ongoing.

Huliaipole Direction: No enemy offensives since morning. One airstrike targeted Bilohirya

Orikhiv Direction: No active enemy operations.

Prydniprovskyi direction: 3 assaults toward Prydniprovskyi. The russians dropped guided bombs on L’vove.

