Russian Drone and Artillery Attacks on Kherson Result in Civilian Casualties

On the morning of July 25, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Kherson’s Dnipro district. One person was killed and seven others injured in the strikes.

Around 7:30 AM, a Russian attack drone struck, injuring a 60-year-old Kherson woman who was outside at the time. She suffered a blast injury and an arm amputation. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition.

At 8:30 AM, Russian troops shelled the area with artillery. A 41-year-old man sustained a blast injury and a concussion; his condition is reported as mild.

Around 9:00 AM, another drone strike injured an 88-year-old woman in her yard. She was diagnosed with a concussion, blast injury, and closed head trauma. Emergency medics treated her on-site.

At approximately 9:30 AM, Russian forces used a drone to attack employees of a municipal utility company. Explosives were dropped on a vehicle. A man born in 1972 was killed, and his 32-year-old colleague suffered a blast injury and the amputation of both legs.

During the rescue operation in the strike zone, an emergency medical crew also came under attack. While assisting an injured woman, the medics themselves were hit by a drone. A 63-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man received blast injuries and are receiving necessary medical care.

At 9:40 AM, a Russian drone targeted another woman – a 73-year-old Kherson resident who was near her home. She suffered a blast injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to her torso.

Eyewitnesses reveal to suspilne.kherson that the shelling began shortly after 8 a.m. Yuri Maiboroda was preparing breakfast at the time.

“This is already the fourth or fifth strike. When it hit last time, all the glass shattered. Four floors in the building have no windows in the entrances,” the man said.

Resident Svitlana said the head of the condominium association was cleaning the yard when the artillery attack began.

“She was seriously injured. The ambulance took her to the hospital. The shelling started intensively—first one strike, then another, getting closer and closer. People went down to the shelter. Luckily, it exists. But the building was also damaged: the roof was hit, windows shattered,” added neighborhood resident Larysa Klymenko.

To remind, today Kherson is effectively being encircled by drones. Getting in, out, or simply being there is becoming increasingly dangerous.

