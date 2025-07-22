Russian Drone Strike Hits Sumy Region: 13 Injured, Including 5-Year-Old Child

As a result of Russian strike on a residential neighborhood in Sumy, five apartment buildings, a shopping center, and 18 vehicles have been damaged.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported the attack.

Two residents of one of the most heavily damaged buildings – a 60-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man – have been taken to a medical facility for examination and treatment.

Many residents of the affected area remain in a state of shock following the attack. According to preliminary data, at least 12 people have sought medical assistance.

Emergency responders, including doctors, psychologists, and first responders, are working at the site to provide all necessary support to the victims.

Also, on the everning of July 21, Russian forces launched a drone attack on the Putyvl community in Ukraine’s Sumy region, injuring 13 civilians, including a 5-year-old boy, according to regional governor Oleh Hryhorov.



“This evening, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Putyvl community using drones. Preliminary reports indicate injuting of a 5-year-old boy. They received medical assistance on-site without hospitalization. A fire broke out at the impact site, and emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences,” Hryhorov said.



The number of injured later rose to 11, with a 24-year-old man in serious condition.

Russian forces also struck the Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy community, reportedly injuring two more people. Residential buildings and non-residential structures were damaged.

