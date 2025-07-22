Russian forces have infiltrated Pokrovsk

Ukrainian military personnel operating in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, have confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that Russian forces have infiltrated the city. Active operations are currently underway to eliminate enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

This was reported by Ukrainian service members to Ukrainska Pravda and the open-source intelligence project Deep State.

According to Ukrainian soldiers interviewed by the outlet, the first groups of Russian infantry were spotted inside Pokrovsk as early as July 17, 2025.

On the evening of July 21, Deep State analysts reported that the elimination of Russian sabotage groups in the city was ongoing. They stated that the enemy had exploited the exhaustion of one Ukrainian brigade’s infantry units and poor situational reporting on the ground. Russian forces entered the city via the nearby settlement of Zvirove.

“The situation had to be urgently corrected by troops from the 155th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade and the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade to prevent a full-scale disaster,” the analysts noted.

According to Deep State, Russian forces are trying to establish a foothold, await reinforcements, and seize control of Zakhysnykiv Ukrainy Street (Defenders of Ukraine Street).

As of Saturday evening, Ukrainian troops continued searching for and neutralizing infiltrating units. Unfortunately, Ukrainian losses have been reported, and incidents of friendly fire have increased due to a lack of clear information about the enemy’s exact routes and locations.

Analysts also emphasized the need for calm when reporting such developments, given the complexity of urban combat and the fog of war. Video footage circulating online allegedly shows Ukrainian soldiers ambushed at the intersection of Shevchenko Street and Zakhysnykiv Ukrainy Street.

EMPR