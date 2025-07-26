Russian Missile Strike Reduces Kamianske’s Epicentr to Rubble
Russian Missile Strike Reduces Kamianske’s Epicentr to Rubble

On the night of July 25–26, 2025, Russian forces launched a destructive missile and drone assault on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including the city of Kamianske, completely destroying the Epicentr hypermarket, which spanned over 11,000 m².

During the night of July 26, amid a massive missile and drone attack, the Russian occupation army destroyed the only “Epicentr” hypermarket in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by Mayor Andriy Bilous.

“As a result of the attack, several fires broke out near the city. Residential buildings in the city were damaged, and windows were shattered. The ‘Epicentr’ shopping center (located in the Dnipro district of the region) was completely destroyed by fire. The blaze has since been extinguished. No civilians in Kamianske were injured,” Bilous wrote.

In a statement by the Epicentr company, it is reported that the shopping center with an area of over 11,000 m² was completely destroyed.

“Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, seven shopping centers have been completely destroyed in Mariupol, Chernihiv, Bucha, Nikopol, Kharkiv, and two in Kherson — with a total area of over 125,600 square meters. Two more shopping centers ceased operations due to damage and proximity to combat zones, while the shopping center in Melitopol ended up under occupation,” the statement reads.

EMPR

Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!

BTC: bc1q8upc9tz04lw6nhhdk9qrj5206xaua0a7sacevv

ETH: 0x195cc1eA2CF09d90e3752E89508F2D2689dFD561

SOL: A8PDL6J6L8i8UFR6yuBhZoE9qpMwugq1c4V4JAouSGhv

You can also use Trust Wallet

Or by check to our representative at EuromaidanPR, POB 9576, Washington, DC 20016

Related Articles
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!
About Ukraine Front Lines
Ukraine Front Lines is the Independent Citizen Media, which disseminates truthful news on the latest updates from Ukraine. Learn More

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?