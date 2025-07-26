Russian Missile Strike Reduces Kamianske’s Epicentr to Rubble

On the night of July 25–26, 2025, Russian forces launched a destructive missile and drone assault on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including the city of Kamianske, completely destroying the Epicentr hypermarket, which spanned over 11,000 m².

During the night of July 26, amid a massive missile and drone attack, the Russian occupation army destroyed the only “Epicentr” hypermarket in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by Mayor Andriy Bilous.

“As a result of the attack, several fires broke out near the city. Residential buildings in the city were damaged, and windows were shattered. The ‘Epicentr’ shopping center (located in the Dnipro district of the region) was completely destroyed by fire. The blaze has since been extinguished. No civilians in Kamianske were injured,” Bilous wrote.

In a statement by the Epicentr company, it is reported that the shopping center with an area of over 11,000 m² was completely destroyed.

“Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, seven shopping centers have been completely destroyed in Mariupol, Chernihiv, Bucha, Nikopol, Kharkiv, and two in Kherson — with a total area of over 125,600 square meters. Two more shopping centers ceased operations due to damage and proximity to combat zones, while the shopping center in Melitopol ended up under occupation,” the statement reads.

EMPR