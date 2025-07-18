Russian Strikes on Donetsk Region Kill and Wound Dozens in Wave of Drone and Air Attacks

Russian forces launched a deadly barrage of drone and air strikes across Ukraine’s Donetsk region on the morning of July 18, killing at least four civilians and injuring over a dozen others, according to Ukrainian officials.

In the town of Rodynske, an FPV drone targeted a vehicle belonging to a volunteer organization evacuating civilians. The strike wounded the 42-year-old driver and two evacuees — a 77-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman — all of whom sustained blast and shrapnel injuries, including traumatic brain wounds, according to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Just 30 minutes later, the city of Kostyantynivka came under air assault. Russian forces dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs with guidance modules on the area. One of the bombs killed a 66-year-old woman in her home and seriously injured her 64-year-old husband, who suffered multiple shrapnel wounds to the head.

In total, at least 16 private homes, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the Kostyantynivka strike.

The regional police report that on July 17 alone, Russian troops carried out 3,459 shelling incidents, targeting 12 settlements in Donetsk region. Among the worst-hit areas:

Kostyantynivka endured strikes from FPV drones, UAVs, and artillery, killing two people and injuring three. At least 42 private houses, two apartment blocks, and four non-residential buildings were damaged.

Pokrovsk was struck by an FPV drone, killing two civilians and injuring another.

Kramatorsk was attacked by seven drones, injuring six residents and damaging multiple residential buildings and administrative infrastructure. The city was also struck again overnight by UAVs, causing further property damage.

Myrnohrad saw one person injured in artillery shelling.

Andriivka, in Kramatorsk district, was hit by enemy FPV drones, wounding a civilian and damaging a government building and private home.

Ukrainian prosecutors have opened criminal investigations into these attacks as war crimes under Articles 438.1 and 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

