Strike on Polish Factory in Vinnytsia: Poland Summons Russian Diplomatic Representative

Poland has summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw following a Russian missile strike on a facility in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia region reportedly linked to Polish business interests.

The airstrike, which took place amid a broader wave of Russian attacks across Ukraine, targeted an industrial facility in Vinnytsia where Polish nationals are believed to have been involved. Polish authorities have expressed serious concern over the incident and are seeking clarification through diplomatic channels.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the summons on Monday, stating that Russia’s ambassador or senior diplomat would be questioned over the strike. Warsaw emphasized that any attack endangering Polish citizens or assets abroad would be met with firm diplomatic consequences.

Later, it bacame known that Poland summons Russian embassy representative over Shahed strike on Polish factory in Vinnytsia.

It was reported by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service.

Poland summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy on July 16, following a night drone attack by Shaheds that struck a facility belonging to the Polish company Barlinek in Vinnytsia. The plant produces flooring materials.

“The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Russian Embassy representative yesterday that the attack on the Barlinek factory in Vinnytsia — a Polish business engaged solely in civilian production — constitutes a violation of international law,” the Polish MFA spokesperson said on social media platform X.

Reminder: On July 16, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reported that the Polish-owned Barlinek factory in Vinnytsia had been struck by Russian Shahed drones. According to the company’s management, the circumstances indicate that the facility was deliberately targeted.

Sikorski expressed hope that the European Union would soon adopt its 18th package of sanctions against Russia. He also pledged continued military support for Ukraine.

EMPR