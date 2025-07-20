Ukraine’s Drone Strikes Hit Moscow and Surrounding Region: Fires Reported, Airports Disrupted

On the night of July 20, Ukraine’s drone strikes Moscow and the surrounding Moscow region.

According to Russian sources, the attack caused several cars to catch fire, and flights at local airports were suspended temporarily for safety reasons.

Putin's people on holiday at Sheremetyevo airport pic.twitter.com/vBxSxtSjvm — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 20, 2025

According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, air defenses intercepted 93 drones, 16 of which were reportedly heading toward the capital. Despite these claims, local media and social media footage showed multiple fires and damage to vehicles in the Moscow area, particularly in suburban districts.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the highest number of drones – 38 – were reportedly shot down over Bryansk Oblast. An additional 11 drones were said to have been intercepted in Kaluga Oblast, eight in Tula, five each in Oryol and Nizhny Novgorod regions, three over the Black Sea, two in Kursk, and one each in Belgorod and Ryazan regions.

Emergency services responded to several incidents involving burning cars, while authorities briefly grounded flights at airports including Vnukovo and Domodedovo due to the heightened security threat.

Moscow has not reported casualties, but the scale and frequency of these drone attacks continue to test the resilience of Russian air defenses and the narrative of control the Kremlin seeks to maintain.

Despite these statements, local Telegram channels and eyewitness videos showed fire damage and disruptions across multiple areas in the capital region.

UA drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow region overnight: cars burned, there is damage pic.twitter.com/842FwDtqPP — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 20, 2025

The full scale and consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

The overnight strike is part of an ongoing Ukrainian strategy to extend the reach of the conflict deep into Russian territory. By targeting logistics, infrastructure, and public confidence, Ukraine appears intent on signaling that the war can no longer be confined to the frontlines.

