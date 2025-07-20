Ukrainian Air Force: 18 Attack Drones Shot Down, 7 Neutralized by Electronic Warfare
Ukrainian Air Force: 18 Attack Drones Shot Down, 7 Neutralized by Electronic Warfare

On the night of July 20, the russian enemy launched a massive drone attack using 57 strike UAVs of the Shahed type, along with various decoy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

The drones were launched from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

The targets included Zaporizhzhia and frontline areas in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The aerial assault was countered by air defense missile units, electronic warfare (EW) teams, UAV response systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 09:00 AM, preliminary reports indicate that 18 Shahed-type UAVs and other drones were shot down over the northern and eastern parts of Ukraine.

Additionally, 7 more drones were neutralized or lost contact due to electronic warfare suppression.

Arrivals from 32 russian drones attack were recorded at 10 locations. Debris from downed russian drones fell at 6 locations.

This time, Zaporizhzhia and the frontline areas were the main targets of the attack. As a result of the Russian strike, several private houses were damaged, and windows and the facade of an apartment building were shattered. Fires also broke out at the impact sites.

Russia attack Ukraine with 57 air target on July 20, 2025
Russia attack Ukraine with 57 drones on July 20, 2025

At the same time, Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed that Russian air defense allegedly shot down 93 Ukrainian drones overnight, 16 of which were “headed for Moscow.” According to Russian authorities, Moscow and the Moscow region were subjected to a drone attack during the night of Sunday, July 20.

