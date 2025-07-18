Ukrainian Drones Target Nizhny Novgorod and Moscow Regions

Ukrainian drones strike ammunition facilities in Dzerzhinsk, Novgorod region, Russia as well as explosions reported near Moscow.

In the early hours of July 18, Ukrainian drones reportedly struck targets in the city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, where several ammunition production facilities are located.

This was reported by censor.net citing russian social media.

Simultaneously, multiple explosions were reported in the Moscow region, indicating a widespread drone attack.

According to Russian Telegram channels, at least 12 explosions were heard in Dzerzhinsk, with locals saying air defenses engaged UAVs over the city’s industrial zone. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) temporarily closed the Nizhny Novgorod airport, located around 25 kilometers from Dzerzhinsk.

There is currently no confirmed information on the impact or results of the strike. Dzerzhinsk hosts several plants that manufacture various types of munitions and related components.

Meanwhile, in the Moscow region, explosions were heard in several districts. Eyewitnesses reported three to four loud blasts and bright flashes in the sky over Domodedovo. Later, similar sounds were noted near Istra and Zvenigorod.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated that air defenses intercepted several drones headed for the capital. Emergency services are working at the reported crash sites. No casualties or damage have been confirmed.

Due to the aerial threat, Moscow’s Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Vnukovo airports activated the “Kover” (Carpet) emergency plan. Restrictions were briefly in effect at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky between 23:13 and 23:24.

At the same time, Russia claims air defenses shot down 73 Ukrainian drones.

Russian military officials have reported that their air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 73 Ukrainian drones overnight.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 31 drones were shot down over Bryansk region, 17 over Oryol region, and 10 over the Moscow region. Four drones were reportedly downed over occupied Crimea, three over the Sea of Azov, and two each over the Smolensk and Nizhny Novgorod regions. One drone was allegedly intercepted over each of the Belgorod, Kaluga, and Voronezh regions, as well as over the Black Sea.

