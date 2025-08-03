In Kyiv, a Russian drone destroyed the warehouse of a Lithuanian volunteer organization

In Kyiv, a Blue/Yellow warehouse storing humanitarian aid was destroyed as a result of an attack by a Russian “kamikaze” drone. The organization did not suffer serious losses and continues to raise funds for drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, one of the temporary humanitarian aid warehouses of the public organization Blue/Yellow was completely destroyed following an attack by a Russian kamikaze drone. This was reported by LRT citing a press release from the organization, writes UNN.

Details

According to the organization, this warehouse was one of several that Blue/Yellow uses for temporary storage of humanitarian aid from Lithuania before sending it to the front lines in Ukraine. At the time of the strike, the premises were almost empty – only personal protective equipment (helmets, vests) for employees and medics was stored there. The organization did not suffer serious losses.

In Ukraine, no one is insured against such attacks. This is the everyday reality of war. The most important thing is that no people were harmed. The foundation did not suffer serious losses, so our work will not stop — we will continue to raise funds and send them to Ukraine’s defenders, says Laura Paukste, director of Blue/Yellow.

Lately, Kyiv has been subjected to heavy Russian attacks almost every night. Almost every night starts with air raid sirens that sound continuously from around 11 p.m. until early morning. Representatives of Blue/Yellow emphasize that these attacks once again remind us of the conditions in which Ukrainians fight and live, and also how crucial support for this country is.

Unfortunately, this happens sometimes. Although the losses are relatively small (we somewhat anticipated that this could happen and behaved accordingly), it is yet another grim reminder of what is happening in Ukraine. Blue/Yellow is not stopping its activities. (…) Let’s stay calm and continue our support. We are with you, with Ukraine, until the end — wrote Jonas Ohman, one of the co-founders of Blue/Yellow, on Facebook.

Currently, the organization is continuing its summer campaign “Dronatonas,” which aims to raise 1 million euros for drones for Ukrainian defenders. Every donated euro goes toward purchasing equipment capable of protecting lives from attacks similar to the one that took place the night before last in Kyiv.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Blue/Yellow has purchased over 5,000 drones of various types for Ukraine. Since the organization’s founding in 2014, residents of Lithuania have already donated 100 million euros to Ukraine through Blue/Yellow.

Additional update:

Russian forces attacked Kostyantynivka with FAB-250 aerial bombs, damaging an educational institution and a municipal enterprise. In Sloviansk, a drone strike damaged a hotel and residential buildings, injuring a 75-year-old woman.

UNN