The port of Novorossiysk was struck on the night of March 2 by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Forces — military ships, air defense systems, and oil infrastructure were hit, sources told Ukrainska Pravda.

Direct quote from a UP source: “The season of spring ‘bavovna’ has begun… Drones of the Special Operations Center ‘Alpha’ of the SSU, together with other components of the Defense Forces (the State Border Guard Service, Defense Intelligence, the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces), staged a bright ‘bavovna’ at military and oil facilities of the Novorossiysk port that are involved in the war against Ukraine.”

Details: As a UP source reported, a large-scale fire has been burning at the port since the night.

According to preliminary data, the drones struck:

– military ships,

– the 30N6E2 fire-control radar of the S-300PMU-2 Favorit system,

– the Pantsir-S2 air defense missile and gun system,

– six out of seven oil loading berths at the Sheskharis oil terminal.

The publication’s source noted that the Sheskharis terminal is one of the largest oil and petroleum transshipment terminals in southern Russia. It supplies fuel to Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

Background:

On the night of March 2, Russian monitoring channels reported that a large-scale fire broke out at an oil terminal in the city of Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, following a drone attack.

