Relatives in the Russian Prosecutor’s Office and a Hotel in Crimea: Secrets of the Deputy Prosecutor General – Kalenyuk

While the NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov remains in pre-trial detention on fabricated charges of “aiding Russia,” the Deputy Prosecutor General Mariya Vdovychenko — whose father owns businesses in occupied Crimea and whose brother serves in Russia’s military prosecutor’s office — continues to sign documents in his case. Her family members hold Russian passports, run profitable ventures under Russian law, and even received Ukrainian housing subsidies. Meanwhile, neither the SBU nor President Zelenskyy sees this as a problem. AntAC exposes the deep Russian ties within Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office and the double standards in so-called “cleansing from Russian influence.”

While the NABU detective is being held in pre-trial detention on a fabricated charge of “aiding Russia,” the deputy prosecutor general has family ties to the aggressor country.

We are talking about Mariya Vdovychenko, whose brother holds a senior position in the Russian military prosecutor’s office.

Moreover, we found that Vdovychenko’s father has business in Crimea, and other family members hold Russian passports.

It is Vdovychenko herself who signs procedural documents in the fabricated case against Magamedrasulov.

AntAC investigation into Vdovychenko and her relatives in Russia.

“Hello everyone! My name is Daria Kalenyuk, and I am the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

On July 23 of this year, President Zelenskyy signed a law that destroys the independence of NABU and SAPO, despite mass citizen protests, and gave the following evening address:

“I spoke with NABU head Semen Kryvonos, SAPO prosecutor Oleksandr Klymenko, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, and head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk. We discussed various challenges. The anti-corruption infrastructure will work only without Russian influence. Everything must be cleared of this, and there must be more justice.” – Zelenskyy.

Yes, the anti-corruption infrastructure will operate, but without Russian influence, it must be cleared of it – the president said.

President Zelenskyy justified signing this law, which returns full control over NABU and SAPO to the Prosecutor General, precisely by the need to cleanse NABU of Russian influence. Prosecutor General Kravchenko and SBU head Malyuk also cited cleansing from Russia as the justification for the special operation involving simultaneous searches of NABU detectives on July 21.

“Back then, law enforcement acted professionally: they detained those who needed to be detained, and one must look deeply into the crime and the threat, because such an agency cannot in any way allow any manifestation of hostile agent infiltration.” – Vasyl Malyuk.

Today, we will talk in detail about Russian influence, but not on NABU, rather on the Prosecutor General’s Office, where neither President Zelenskyy nor the SBU sees dangerous ties with Russia. But we do: here there will be both state treason and business in the occupied territories, along with several Russian passports. Get comfortable – it’s going to be interesting.

For the fourth month, Zelenskyy’s law enforcement has kept one of NABU’s detective leaders, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, in pre-trial detention. He was arrested back on July 21 during an SBU, PGO, and DBR special operation aimed at neutralizing Russian influence on NABU. The detective’s father was also imprisoned.

According to media reports, Magamedrasulov was the one documenting Timur Mindich, a businessman close to the Ukrainian president. Because of this, the detectives fabricated a suspicion out of nowhere, allegedly accusing him of preparing to aid the Russian Federation. Supposedly, his father was preparing to sell industrial hemp to Russian Dagestan. This is allegedly “confirmed” by a phone conversation between Magamedrasulov and a witness.

Law enforcement even conducted an expert examination. However, the same witness, Yusuf Mameshev, who spoke with the NABU detective, came to court and testified under oath that the phone conversation was about Uzbekistan, not Dagestan. Indeed, even to the untrained ear, if one listens to the published audio, an average listener can hear “Uzbekistan,” not “Dagestan.”

At the same time, the witness Mameshev was threatened by unknown individuals — though in reality, they were people well known to all of us — to prevent him from appearing in court. But the witness came and told the truth. For this, the PGO and DBR immediately charged the witness with knowingly giving false testimony, and, following a decision by the Pechersk court, an electronic bracelet was placed on his ankle.

And now, for four months, this farce has continued, with the detective and his father being pressured over a fabricated suspicion of preparing to trade with Russia — a trade that never actually existed.

We promised to name every law enforcement officer who is falsifying the case against Ruslan Magamedrasulov and his father, and to explain to the people of Ukraine in detail who these invisible “heroes” are. The Anti-Corruption Action Center has already introduced you separately to SBU General Serhiy Duka, who oversaw the operational part of the actions against NABU detectives. Watch that report — it even mentions Russian passports, organized by the SBU general who carried out the summer attack on NABU and SAPO.

Today, we continue. We will talk about Deputy Prosecutor General Kravchenko’s subordinate, Mariya Vdovychenko. From 2019 to 2020, she headed the Podil District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv. Between 2020 and 2023, she served as deputy to the former head of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, Oleg Kiper.

On June 25 of this year, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko appointed Mariya Vdovychenko as his deputy. The likely reason for Mariya’s rapid rise was her very close relationship with her former superior, Oleg Kiper. Both Kravchenko and Kiper are considered people close to the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, of whom Kiper was an unofficial advisor for a period of time.

Kiper was lustrated back in 2014, was involved in a scandal concerning his wife’s Russian passport, and now heads the Odesa Regional Military Administration. Over four months, the prosecutor’s office has not completed the investigation into such a highly complex case as distinguishing “Dagestan” from “Uzbekistan” in a phone conversation.

Thus, on October 14, 2025, Deputy Prosecutor General Mariya Vdovychenko signed a petition to extend the pre-trial investigation period in the case of NABU detective Magamedrasulov.

At the Anti-Corruption Action Center, we advise the prosecutor’s office to take a simpler approach that would make it unnecessary to extend any investigation deadlines: they should simply focus directly on Ms. Vdovychenko and her family. After all, Mariya Vdovychenko’s own brother committed state treason in 2014, when he sided with the occupiers in Crimea, and he still holds a senior position in the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation.

Her father owns a hotel complex on the Koktebel waterfront and other profitable businesses in occupied Crimea. Meanwhile, in her own declarations, Mariya Vdovychenko stated that she had recently used her father’s property in territory controlled by Ukraine and that her father holds Ukrainian citizenship.

Spoiler: this is not entirely true. Since 2014, the Deputy Prosecutor General’s father has also held Russian citizenship and a Russian passport. Hello, SBU and Vasyl Malyuk!

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Mariya Vdovychenko has a brother named Oleksandr Serhiyovych Levandovskyi. Before the full-scale invasion, her brother was an investigator in the Military Prosecutor’s Office in Crimea. In November 2013, a person with this surname appeared in the press as the deputy of the Feodosia Military Prosecutor of Ukraine.

On January 15, 2014, in the midst of the Revolution of Dignity, Oleksandr Levandovskyi received a fifty-square-meter service apartment in Feodosia from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. But a month after Russia’s occupation of Crimea, the Deputy Prosecutor General’s brother, Oleksandr Levandovskyi, betrayed Ukraine and sided with the enemy.

According to our data, after the occupation of Crimea in April 2014, he obtained a Russian passport and citizenship, as well as a tax identification number. He privatized the service apartment in July 2014 — the same one provided to him by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Oleksandr Levandovskyi also began receiving income from the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation. In 2019, the Irkutsk branch of the Russian Prosecutor’s University published news about a meeting of the scientific club “Prosecutorial Supervision” with participation from employees of the Russian prosecutor’s office. Among the participants was Oleksandr Serhiyovych Levandovskyi, deputy military prosecutor of the Ufa garrison of the Central Military District. Let’s welcome him.

This garrison is located in the capital of the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan – Ufa. After the full-scale invasion, the Russians restricted access to the websites of such agencies, so it is not possible to confirm Mariya Vdovychenko’s brother’s position through the garrison’s site. However, Russian aggregators that collect data on courts in the Russian Federation show recent cases from February 2025. In these cases, Levandovskyi, deputy military prosecutor of the Ufa garrison, appears as a plaintiff.

In addition, in Russian court cases from 2023–24, we see Oleksandr S. Levandovskyi listed as deputy military prosecutor of the Barnaul garrison in Russia.

Mariya Vdovychenko also has another older brother, Volodymyr Levandovskyi. He is also a military officer. According to the Anti-Corruption Action Center, he previously lived in Crimea. On January 15, 2014, Volodymyr Levandovskyi, strangely on the same day as his traitorous brother Oleksandr, whom I just mentioned, received a government-issued service apartment from Ukraine, also in Feodosia.

By February 2014, Russia had already begun its occupation. After that, Levandovskyi also obtained a Russian passport and likely spent some time living in the occupied territory. Whether this document is still valid — we were unable to determine — but court records show that Volodymyr Levandovskyi, the younger brother, had a son born in the occupied territory on September 29, 2015, who was registered in Kharkiv in November 2015 through the court under Ukrainian law.

Military serviceman Volodymyr Levandovskyi not only obtained a Russian passport during the occupation but also managed to privatize, on July 24, 2014, the service apartment issued to him by the Ukrainian state in occupied Crimea. After returning from Crimea to Ukrainian-controlled territory, Levandovskyi worked in various Ukrainian military commissariats and territorial centers. In particular, in 2022–2023, he worked in the Dnipropetrovsk Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support, handling mobilization.

Volodymyr Levandovskyi collected various certificates showing that, as a serviceman, he left Crimea, did not cooperate with the occupying authorities immediately after the occupation, lost his housing, and therefore required assistance with housing again.

Interestingly, one wonders whether Volodymyr mentioned that he had obtained Russian citizenship, privatized an apartment in Crimea, and somehow fathered a son in the occupied territory in September 2015 while being outside Crimea. The benevolent state of Ukraine granted Volodymyr’s request: in December 2023, Volodymyr Levandovskyi received a housing subsidy of nearly 3 million UAH from the Department of Social Policy of the Dnipro City Council.

For some reason, he forgot to report this as a significant change in his asset declaration. On February 29, 2024, he purchased a 63 m² apartment in Kyiv, but again did not declare the expenses or submit a notification of significant changes to his declaration.

Thus, Volodymyr Levandovskyi received nearly 3 million UAH in state compensation, which he spent in 2024 to buy an apartment in Kyiv. This is already the second housing assistance provided to Volodymyr Levandovskyi by Ukraine.

On your screen now, you can see the resort hotel “Kamelia-Kafa” in occupied Feodosia. It has 51 rooms, two heated pools, several buildings, and a park on the premises. The Black Sea promenade is just 150 meters away. The business was originally registered in 2005 but was re-registered under Russian law in 2014. In 2024, the hotel earned a net profit of over 16 million rubles — equivalent to just over 8 million UAH.

25% of this ruble-denominated business belongs to the father of Deputy Prosecutor General Mariya Vdovychenko, Serhiy Levandovskyi. Here is how the hotel’s page looks on the Russian social network VKontakte.

According to Anti-Corruption Action Center sources, her father, a former military officer, served in Potsdam in the 1980s, where the Soviet forces’ garrison was stationed in East Germany. It was in Potsdam that Mariya Vdovychenko’s older brother, Oleksandr, was born.

If you were thinking that children are not responsible for their parents and that perhaps the paths of father and daughter diverged long ago — there is a nuance. Until 2021, Mariya Vdovychenko, while holding senior prosecutor positions in Kyiv, declared that she used her father’s house in the village of Kryukivshchyna near Kyiv free of charge.

Her father acquired this property in 2019. Until 2020, Vdovychenko also used her father’s Range Rover, which he purchased in 2018. At the same time, Vdovychenko’s declaration states that her father is a citizen of Ukraine. For Mariya Serhiyivna’s reference, here is his citizenship as shown in official Russian services.

The father of the Deputy Prosecutor General also owns three more companies in occupied Crimea, dealing in vegetables and fruits, repairing roads, and renting out real estate. So one more Range Rover, which Ms. Vdovychenko could use, would certainly be enough.

Probably finding it too far to commute from Kryukivshchyna, in 2022–2023 Vdovychenko rented an apartment in Kyiv. According to her declaration, the owner of this apartment is Stanislav Romenskyi. Anti-Corruption Action Center analysts established that he is Mariya Vdovychenko’s half-brother, born in 1996, and, like Mariya, likely graduated from the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law Academy.

According to open-source information, the young man now works in Kyiv as an assistant to lawyer Olena Shapoval. On May 10, 2018, following the family’s old tradition, Stanislav also received a Russian passport from the Federal Migration Service of the Russian Federation.

On August 2, 2021, Stanislav acquired ownership of a land plot and a house measuring 87 m² in the village of Kryukivshchyna, Kyiv region. On January 20, 2022, he purchased an 80 m² apartment at 12 Buslivska Street, Kyiv. According to Vdovychenko’s declaration, she rented this very apartment in 2022–2023.

It is worth noting that in her declarations, she states that her brother is a citizen of Ukraine and does not mention his Russian citizenship.

This is a high-end residential complex, “Busov Hill,” in the Pechersk district of the capital — one of the most expensive in Kyiv. According to real estate listings, the rental price for an apartment of this size in this complex ranges from $2,000 to $3,500 per month. The purchase price for an 80 m² apartment is $232,000 without renovation and $310,000 with renovation.

Now, to summarize. There is a NABU detective who, according to media reports, was documenting Timur Mindich, a businessman close to the President of Ukraine. Because of this, he — the detective — and his father have been pressured for the fourth month over alleged preparation to trade with a country that authorities cannot even determine — is it Russian Dagestan or Uzbekistan.

There is also the Deputy Prosecutor General, whose father owns several active businesses in occupied Crimea. At the same time, her father buys real estate and a Range Rover in territory controlled by Ukraine, and the Deputy Prosecutor General uses these assets.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prosecutor General’s own brothers obtained Russian citizenship in 2014: one sided with the enemy and holds a senior position in the Russian military prosecutor’s office, the other — a serviceman — also had a Russian passport. After that, he quietly worked in Ukrainian Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support and even received from the Ukrainian state a certificate for another apartment.

Meanwhile, the NABU detective and his father sit in pre-trial detention, suspected of preparing to trade with Russia. At the same time, the Deputy Prosecutor General, whose father is a Russian businessman and whose brother — now a traitor — serves as an active military prosecutor in Russia, is signing procedural documents in this detective’s case. Don’t get that mixed up.

The key point is that neither the Security Service of Ukraine nor Commander-in-Chief Zelenskyy sees any problem with this.

That’s all for now. But follow our updates, because there are dozens of law enforcement officers involved in the Magamedrasulov case, and their analysis and in-depth investigation are just beginning.

You can read the full text version of our investigation here. Subscribe to our channel, because we tell the truth about corrupt “shape-shifters” in uniform and real traitors working for Russia.”