On July 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he had signed a new law significantly strengthening the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The measure, which he highlighted in his evening video address, increases the agency’s manpower and enhances its operational capabilities.

“This law gives the Security Service greater capacity to carry out combat missions, eliminate occupiers, and conduct special operations to defend Ukraine,” Zelensky said. “The personnel expansion will particularly benefit the SBU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Center – among our most effective fighters.”

According to draft law No. 13353, the peacetime staffing level of the SBU will rise from 27,000 to 37,000. In wartime or under martial law, the number will grow from 31,000 to 41,000.

The law also restructures part of the agency: the former counterterrorism and witness protection unit will be replaced by the Special Operations Center “A,” which will consist of up to 10,000 personnel.

We welcome the President’s initiative to enhance the Ukraine’s defense capabilities and hope that these expanded SBU units will focus on combating terrorist threats – not on targeting citizens who express views in the streets that the authorities may find inconvenient.

