Zelenskyy Signs Law on ARMA Reform and Factoring, Meeting EU Requirement

He announced the decision following a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

This move paves the way for Ukraine to receive €600 million in financial assistance from the European Union.

The reform includes provisions for an independent audit, new rules for selecting ARMA leadership with the involvement of international experts, and strengthened oversight of asset transfers.

Signing the law is an important step amid EU concerns over the pace of Ukrainian reforms and offers hope that Ukraine may still receive the remaining €1.5 billion by the end of the year — provided all conditions are met.

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen also discussed a new draft law on the independence of anti-corruption bodies and further tightening of sanctions against Russia.

