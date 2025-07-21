Kyiv Update: Fires, Damage, and Casualties Across Multiple Districts Following Overnight Russian Attack

In the aftermath of Russia’s overnight combined drone and missile attack on July 20–21, multiple districts in Kyiv reported fires, infrastructure damage, and an increasing number of civilian injuries.

The attack began around 11:00 PM, with explosions heard by 1:33 AM, and continued for several hours.

Dniprovskyi District

Fires broke out in market stalls.

Debris fell onto the territory of a kindergarten.

At 04:56, a man with multiple injuries was hospitalized.

As of 07:50, fires in commercial buildings were localized.

Darniytskyi District

Two more fires reported in the area, including one at a kindergarten.

No casualties initially confirmed at the site of the kindergarten fire.

Later, one fatality due to the Russian strike was confirmed.

This district sustained the most damage, including residential high-rises and commercial sites.

Solomyanskyi District

A fire erupted in a non-residential building.

Later confirmed to be on the grounds of a warehouse facility.

Emergency services were dispatched promptly.

Obolonskyi District

A fire broke out in an uninhabited cottage complex.

No injuries were reported.

Sviatoshynskyi District

Fires caused by falling debris were reported and later extinguished.

Shevchenkivskyi District

Fires on multiple balconies and in a residential building.

One person was injured and treated on site, another was rescued.

The total area of the fire reached 150 square meters.

Lukianivska Metro Station

The station entrance was damaged, reportedly without injuries.

Contrary to early reports, there was no fire inside the station.

Ventilation was enhanced, and the station was closed to passengers, though remained available as a bomb shelter.

Underground sections of the station were not damaged.

Casualty and Injury Report

Initially, emergency medical services responded to calls in Darniytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Solomyanskyi districts.

By 04:35, no injuries were confirmed in Dniprovskyi or at the kindergarten in Darniytskyi.

At 04:40, one fatality was officially confirmed.

As of 05:32, the number of injured rose to two.

By 12:09, the number of civilian injuries increased to nine, including a hospitalized woman.

Nationwide Context

This attack was part of a larger-scale assault on Ukraine, with Russia deploying:

426 Shahed-type drones,

5 Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles,

4 Kalibr cruise missiles,

1 Iskander-K cruise missile,

14 Kh-101 missiles.

As of 09:30, 224 aerial targets were either destroyed or jammed by Ukrainian air defenses, while 203 drones were downed through electronic warfare (EW) systems.

Russian strategic bombers Tu-95MS and MiG-31K jets (capable of carrying Kinzhals) were also involved in the coordinated strike.

