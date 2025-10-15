General Serhii Kryvonos warns that disbanding the Dnipro group could cost Ukraine vast territory, accusing the Ukrainian government of purging honest officers and waging a smear campaign against soldiers.

“The disbanding of Dnipro operational-strategic group is a way to lose a huge amount of territory in the Dnipro direction. While Drapatyi was there, there was order, and we held our positions,” said Serhii Kryvonos on Oleksandr Blyzniuk’s YouTube channel.

He also added that Mykhailo Drapatyi was dismissed from the post of Commander of the Ground Forces because “in certain views, he did not meet the expectations of General Syrskyi, even though he did everything systematically and correctly.” Specifically, he effectively handled the planned training to increase the capabilities of the Ground Forces brigades. It was reported by Iryna Mudrenko.

I watched this conversation – below are the key points and quotes.

1. What is wrong with the corps?

For now, it’s just a name. Most corps have not acquired their own operational capabilities, cannot act independently, and the command of some of them is far removed from today’s realities and does not understand the simple principles of warfare. Some commanders complain that they received personnel according to the principle of “you get the leftovers”.

“When new units are being formed, believe me, the best personnel are not given away. They give away the most useless contingent that brings no benefit and is merely ballast. And now these people have reached the level of corps command. In one of them, the head of the unmanned systems service came to a unit and looked at the drones like a child looks at a Christmas tree,” said Serhii Kryvonos.

However, this situation is not the case with all corps; some are fighting very effectively. An illustration is the 3rd Army Corps. Yet, its successes are not the merit of the state. This is the achievement of the corps’ leadership, which managed to organize proper recruiting, a system of training, and battle management.

2. The authorities do not want to hear the truth

The “Greens” do not want to see officers with their own position in the Armed Forces. They are being pushed out of the army, despite their experience, professionalism, and knowledge.

“They keep those who will devotedly remain silent, click their heels, say that everything will be fine, and report what Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants, not what the reality is,” stated Serhii Kryvonos.

3. The idea of new assault forces is a show-off

It brings no benefit to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Who prevented the government from investing resources in the units that already participate in assaults? This includes the Air Assault Forces, the Light Infantry, the Mountain Infantry, the Marine Corps, and the Special Operations Forces.

“Let’s create a green hedgehog that will be a super combat hedgehog. We are inventing the seventh or eighth wheel for a bicycle, but we don’t know how to fix the two we already have,” says the general.

4. The hottest direction is Pokrovsk-Dobropillia

There are many enemy attacks and combat engagements there. However, the situation in the Lyman and Kramatorsk directions has neither improved nor worsened. Still, the orcs are constantly probing for our weak spots everywhere to take advantage of them and infiltrate.

5. On the situation with Kasyanov

Initially, he accused Yermak of attempting to disband his drone unit, but now he is ready to apologize to the Head of the Presidential Office for his own emotions.

Serhii Kryvonos’s comment is brief:

“Firstly, what does Andriy Yermak have to do with the Armed Forces of Ukraine? Secondly, the notoriety of this individual was quite interesting during the previous president’s term, and it is interesting during this one. He said and did everything for himself.”

6. Regarding Vitalii Kim’s call for military personnel not to go into politics

“He’s the last person who should be talking,” comments Serhii Kryvonos. The General advises Kim to focus on the issues of public amenities in the Mykolaiv region, and also to figure out who stole the resources allocated for the reconstruction of the water supply system and other unfinished projects in the region.

“It is already clear that he is an obedient puppy on the Presidential Office’s leash. He will always sing the narratives in the information space that are sent to him by the boys and girls from the Presidential Office,” the general added.

7. The government is conducting a campaign to discredit soldiers

To confirm this, Serhii Kryvonos advises looking at the crime news.

When a soldier commits a crime, journalists always emphasize this fact.

However, when a representative of another profession kills, rapes, or steals, no one writes about their occupation.

Why is this being done? So that the word “soldier” is associated with problems for Ukrainians. The authorities aim to form the opinion among the public that our soldiers have no place in politics.

“We will still have to put in a lot of effort to break this stereotype,” states Serhii Kryvonos.

8. The government reports the truth only partially

Their political technologists manipulate brilliantly, but the people still have not learned to distinguish fakes from reliable information.

I am concluding my review here. The conversation was quite multifaceted. Those who want to get more information should listen to the interview. The link is in the comments.

EMPR

Tags: