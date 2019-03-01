Putin: There is a feeling that Ukraine is preparing a third military operation in Donbas. Should we watch when they hit?

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Ukraine is allegedly preparing a “third military operation in Donbas.” He said this at a press conference today.







He said this at a press conference today, Censor.NET reports with reference to RIA-Novosti.

We are told “war, war, war.” There is a feeling that Ukraine is preparing a third military operation in Donbas. They warn in advance: do not interfere, do not protect these people, and if you interfere and protect – there will be new sanctions. And they are preparing, perhaps, for this… But we have to react,” Putin said.

He also noted that Moscow has to constantly think about its security prospects.

“We must … live, looking back at what is happening in Ukraine. Watch when they hit? What new weapons systems will be delivered to Ukraine, how the radicals will behave there,” said the Russian president.

Putin also reminded that the Minsk agreements remain the only worthy basis for de-escalation.

However, Putin said the following about Russia’s 2014 occupation of Ukrainian Crimea: “We were put in a situation where we could not do otherwise.”

According to Vladimir Putin, it was Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity that became the “coup d’état” and the reason for occupying the Crimea.

He believes that the aggravation began in 2014. By that time, Russia had allegedly put up with the fact that “part of the historic territory” was “outside the Russian Federation, particularly in Ukraine.”

“We worked with them, agreed on everything and did not even think of any action against Crimea … But in 2014 there was a coup d’état, people were killed and burned … President Yanukovych agreed with everything, he was ready to leave… But why did they do it? Then there was Crimea … We were put in a situation where we could not do otherwise,” Putin said.

“Russia could not say no to Sevastopol and Crimea in 2014 and just watch what was happening in Donbas. We did not even think of any action on Crimea,” Putin said.

It is noteworthy that the Russian president constantly calls the events in Ukraine in 2013-2014, i.e. the Revolution of Dignity, a coup d’état.

Putin did not utter casually that Russia regularly avoids peace talks on Donbas, while Russian-backed mercenaries are constantly violating the Minsk agreements and shelling Ukrainian positions with prohibited weapons.

We will also remind you that President Zelensky expanded sanctions for the Russian elections in Crimea and put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on new sanctions against Russia. Now the lists include people involved in the elections in occupied Crimea, as well as representatives of the “courts” and security forces.

