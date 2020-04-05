Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 33

EMPR provides daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.









1251 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 5, 2020 (official data on 10 a.m. kyiv time). 155 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health informed. The number of cases increased in 1.14 times for the last day.

32 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Ukraine (11 men and 21 women after 50 y.o.). Death rate is about 2.6% (0.6 – 3.5% – average world statistics). 5 COVID-19 positive patients passed away for the last 24 hours. RIP!

25 patients recovered from coronavirus in Ukraine (+2 for the last 24h).

In total, 5 493 suspected cases have been laboratory tested (+453 for the last day), Public Health Center reports. Among mentioned 1 251 cases were tested as COVID-19 positive.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine as of April 5, 2020 are as follows:

225 cases in Kyiv city (+30 for 24h),

220 cases in Chernivetska (+14 cases for 24h),

160 cases in Ternopilska (+25 for 24h),

105 cases in Ivano-Frankivska (+11 for 24h),

82 cases in Kyivska (+5 cases),

75 cases in Vinnytska (+9 for 24h),

60 cases in Cherkaska,

49 cases in Sumska (+12 for 24h),

39 cases in Zaporizhska (+11 for 24h),

38 cases in Rivnenska (+7 new for 24h),

37 cases in Kirovogradska (+18 for 24h),

28 case in Zakarpatska (+4 for 24h),

26 cases in Odeska,

19 cases in Volynska (+2 for 24h),

15 cases in Lvivska (+1 for 24h),

14 cases in Dnipropertovska,

11 cases in Zhytomyrska (+2 for 24h),

10 cases in Khersonska (+2 for 24h),

10 cases in Khmelnytska,

9 cases in Poltavska (+1 for 24h),

8 cases in Donetska,

7 cases in Chernigivska (+2 for 24h),

3 cases in Luhanska,

1 case in Kharkivska.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 32 (4/04/2020): 1096

day 31 (4/03/2020): 942

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 29 (3/31/2020): 669

day 28 (3/30/2020): 548

day 27 (3/29/2020): 480

day 26 (3/28/2020): 418

day 25 (3/27/2020): 311

day 24 (3/26/2020): 218

day 23 (3/25/2020): 156

day 22 (3/24/2020): 113

day 21 (3/23/2020): 84

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 19 (3/21/2020): 47

day 18 (3/20/2020): 41

day 17 (3/19/2020): 26

day 16 (3/18/2020): 16

day 15 (3/17/2020): 14

day 14 (3/16/2020): 5

day 11 (3/13/2020): 2

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

