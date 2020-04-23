Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 51

On March 3, 2020 the first COVID-19 case was registered in Ukraine. Since that time, EMPR provides daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.









In total, 72296 suspected cases have been laboratory tested from the begining of the year (+4776 for the last 24h), Public Health Center reports.

7170 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 23, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time), the Ministry of Health informed.

578 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases increased in 8.7% for the last day.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine as of April 23, 2020 are as follows:

1140 cases in Chernivetska (+87),

1059 cases in Kyiv city (+70),

644 cases in Ivano-Frankivska (+55),

499 cases in Ternopilska (+28),

451 cases in Kyivska (+61),

396 cases in Rivnenska (+43),

353 cases in Vinnytska (+4),

304 cases in Zhytomyrska (+17),

282 cases in Lvivska, (+8)

258 cases in Kirovogradska (+7),

230 case in Zakarpatska (+12),

220 cases in Cherkaska (+14),

188 cases in Volynska (+12),

186 cases in Dnipropertovska (+36),

161 cases in Odeska (+13),

161 cases in Poltavska (+46),

146 cases in Zaporizhska (+5),

101 cases in Kharkivska (+19),

99 cases in Mykolayvska (+17),

89 cases in Sumska (+3),

77 cases in Khersonska (+5),

61 cases in Khmelnytska (+5),

27 cases in Luhanska (+1),

21 cases in Donetska (+5),

17 cases in Chernigivska (+4).

2308 (+82) Ukrainians with COVID-19 hospitalized (32,3% of total confirmed cases), including 103 children (+6) and 223 medical workers. 100 patients, including 1 children receive ventilation.

187 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Ukraine (94 men and 93 women). Death rate is about 2.6%.

13 Ukrainians passed away for the last 24 hours. RIP!

504 (+80) patients recovered from coronavirus in Ukraine (including 27 children).

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 11 (3/13/2020): 2

day 14 (3/16/2020): 5

day 15 (3/17/2020): 14

day 16 (3/18/2020): 16

day 17 (3/19/2020): 26

day 18 (3/20/2020): 41

day 19 (3/21/2020): 47

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 21 (3/23/2020): 84

day 22 (3/24/2020): 113

day 23 (3/25/2020): 156

day 24 (3/26/2020): 218

day 25 (3/27/2020): 311

day 26 (3/28/2020): 418

day 27 (3/29/2020): 480

day 28 (3/30/2020): 548

day 29 (3/31/2020): 669

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 31 (4/02/2020): 942

day 32 (4/03/2020): 1096

day 33 (4/04/2020): 1319

day 35 (4/07/2020): 1462

day 36 (4/08/2020): 1668

day 37 (4/09/2020): 1892

day 38 (4/10/2020): 2203

day 39 (4/11/2020): 2511

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2777

day 41 (4/13/2020): 3102

day 42 (4/14/2020): 3372

day 43 (4/15/2020): 3764

day 44 (4/16/2020): 4167

day 45 (4/17/2020): 4662

day 46 (4/18/2020): 5106

day 47 (4/19/2020): 5449

day 48 (4/20/2020): 5710

day 49 (4/21/2020): 6125

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6592

day 51 (4/22/2020): 7170

