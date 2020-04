Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 53

On March 3, 2020 the first COVID-19 case was registered in Ukraine. Since that time, EMPR provides daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death cases in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions.

83577 suspected cases have been laboratory tested (+5825 for the last 24h), Public Health Center reports.

8125 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 25, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time), the Ministry of Health informed.

478 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases increased in 10.4% for the last day.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

1308 cases in Chernivetska (+107),

1159 cases in Kyiv city (+37),

700 cases in Ivano-Frankivska (+16),

565 cases in Ternopilska (+23),

519 cases in Kyivska (+14),

483 cases in Rivnenska (+56),

377 cases in Vinnytska (+7),

337 cases in Zhytomyrska (+28),

317 cases in Lvivska (+19),

306 cases in Kirovogradska (+23),

286 case in Zakarpatska (+26),

249 cases in Cherkaska (+15),

240 cases in Dnipropertovska (+45),

212 cases in Volynska (+9),

183 cases in Odeska (+14),

171 cases in Zaporizhska (+8),

169 cases in Poltavska (+8),

125 cases in Kharkivska (+7),

103 cases in Mykolayvska,

94 cases in Sumska (+4),

79 cases in Khersonska (+2),

66 cases in Khmelnytska (+1),

28 cases in Luhanska (+1),

27 cases in Donetska (+3),

22 cases in Chernigivska (+3).

2627 (+138) Ukrainians with COVID-19 hospitalized (32,5% of total confirmed cases), including 112 children (+3) and 273 (+29) medical workers.

104 (+1) patients, including 1 children receive ventilation.

19.4% of infected COVID-19 cases are medical workers.

201 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Ukraine (105 men and 96 women). Death rate is about 2.5%.

8 Ukrainians passed away for the last 24 hours. RIP!

782 (+81) patients recovered from coronavirus in Ukraine (including 27 children and 145 medical workers).

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 11 (3/13/2020): 2

day 14 (3/16/2020): 5

day 15 (3/17/2020): 14

day 16 (3/18/2020): 16

day 17 (3/19/2020): 26

day 18 (3/20/2020): 41

day 19 (3/21/2020): 47

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 21 (3/23/2020): 84

day 22 (3/24/2020): 113

day 23 (3/25/2020): 156

day 24 (3/26/2020): 218

day 25 (3/27/2020): 311

day 26 (3/28/2020): 418

day 27 (3/29/2020): 480

day 28 (3/30/2020): 548

day 29 (3/31/2020): 669

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 31 (4/02/2020): 942

day 32 (4/03/2020): 1096

day 33 (4/04/2020): 1319

day 35 (4/07/2020): 1462

day 36 (4/08/2020): 1668

day 37 (4/09/2020): 1892

day 38 (4/10/2020): 2203

day 39 (4/11/2020): 2511

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2777

day 41 (4/13/2020): 3102

day 42 (4/14/2020): 3372

day 43 (4/15/2020): 3764

day 44 (4/16/2020): 4167

day 45 (4/17/2020): 4662

day 46 (4/18/2020): 5106

day 47 (4/19/2020): 5449

day 48 (4/20/2020): 5710

day 49 (4/21/2020): 6125

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6592

day 51 (4/23/2020): 7170

day 52 (4/24/2020): 7647

day 53 (4/25/2020): 8125

